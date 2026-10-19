Hunter Schafer opens up about getting gender-affirming bottom surgery

19 October 2026, 16:43

Hunter Schafer opens up about getting bottom surgery
Hunter Schafer opens up about getting bottom surgery. Picture: Getty Images
Capital Buzz

By Capital Buzz

"I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much."

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Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has opened up about getting bottom surgery in a new interview with ELLE.

"Maybe it's a good thing to share, for the tension I was talking about between those two worlds [reality and ideology]," she told the outlet. "I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much."

Speaking about her experience, Hunter added: "Like I said, for a long time I’ve embraced the gender-expansive part of myself, and I really wanted to try to make that previous body work, because I thought there was something really cool and badass about it."

Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty

As the profile then notes, Hunter described 'hitting a wall again and again where this theoretical queer utopia didn’t match up with the world she encountered every day, and the way she personally wanted to show up in it'.

Hunter also opened up about her recovery, sharing that she had to spend quite a lot of time lying down following the surgery so she rented a big apartment and invited friends and family over.

She also couldn't go very far... "I think my limit was 150 steps per day, which is nothing," she added.

Hunter Schafer plays Jules in Euphoria
Hunter Schafer plays Jules in Euphoria. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA/Alamy

For those who don't know what 'bottom surgery' is, it's a gender-affirming operation that changes a person’s genitals to better align with their gender identity.

Not all trans people choose to go ahead with bottom surgery but in Hunter's case, it was right for her and her own journey.

Read more about Hunter Schafer here:

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