HRVY And Maisie Smith Finally Kiss After Weeks Of Dating Rumours

HRVY and Maisie Smith have apparently had their first snog after three months of speculation they were secretly dating.

Strictly Come Dancing stars HRVY and Maisie Smith were first plagued with rumours they were secretly dating before the BBC dance series even began.

But three months on and the Strictly finalists have reportedly had their first kiss – awh!

Maisie Smith reached the Strictly final with Gorka Marquez. Picture: PA

Maisie is said to have put their budding romance on hold so that she could concentrate on the competition, which comedian Bill Bailey went on to win.

The couple apparently had their first snog backstage after Saturday night’s final and were then pictured leaving the studio three minutes apart.

Since romance rumours began they have apparently been exchanging flirty texts and are planning on meeting in the New Year if coronavirus restrictions allow them to.

On Tuesday night an insider told the tabloids: “Maisie and HRVY has been brewing for weeks.

HRVY and Maisie Smith focused on the competition before taking the next step in their budding romance. Picture: PA

“The pair are so flirty together, and genuinely have a real laugh whenever they see one another.

“But they were always really disciplined about not crossing any lines whilst the show was filming.”

Strictly bosses are said to have warned this year’s contestants against any romances, keen to avoid more ‘strictly curse’ stories.

Each of the contestants remained in isolation throughout the series, so we’re pretty sure their first kiss would have been Covid-19 safe!

