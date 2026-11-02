How to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026

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Here’s how to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026.
The UK’s biggest Christmas party is back and it’s almost time to get your tickets. This year, getting your hands on tickets is a little different to how you may have purchased them before; we're introducing a Capital Plus pre-sale for subscribers.
Capital Plus (and Radio Plus) subscribers will have early access to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 tickets when the pre-sale opens at 9am on Thursday 5th November. To sign up for Capital Plus, our subscription service, which brings you your favourite shows without the ad breaks, you just need to head to Global Player.
New subscribers can try Plus for free through the Global Player mobile app. The free trial is available on mobile app subscriptions only and is limited to one free trial per customer across any of our radio subscription packages. After your free trial, the Capital Plus subscription starts at £4.99 a month, or £49.99 a year, and includes Capital, Capital Dance, Capital Xtra, Capital Xtra Reloaded, Capital Chill and Capital Anthems. A Radio Plus subscription starts at £9.99 a month or £99.99 a year, and includes ad-free Live, Replay and Catch Up across Global’s UK music radio stations, plus ad-free Catch Up from LBC and LBC News.
Barlaycard card holders can get 10% off tickets in a separate pre-sale, which also opens at 9am on Thursday 5th November.
Follow our step-by-step guide on securing tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026.
Please note, receiving a link does not guarantee ticket purchase.
If you miss out on tickets in the pre-sale sale, don’t worry, you’ll have another chance when general sale opens on Friday 6th November at 9am.