How to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026

2 November 2026, 08:07 | Updated: 2 November 2026, 09:16

How to get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2026
How to get tickets to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2026. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s how to get tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026.

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The UK’s biggest Christmas party is back and it’s almost time to get your tickets. This year, getting your hands on tickets is a little different to how you may have purchased them before; we're introducing a Capital Plus pre-sale for subscribers.

Capital Plus (and Radio Plus) subscribers will have early access to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 tickets when the pre-sale opens at 9am on Thursday 5th November. To sign up for Capital Plus, our subscription service, which brings you your favourite shows without the ad breaks, you just need to head to Global Player.

New subscribers can try Plus for free through the Global Player mobile app. The free trial is available on mobile app subscriptions only and is limited to one free trial per customer across any of our radio subscription packages. After your free trial, the Capital Plus subscription starts at £4.99 a month, or £49.99 a year, and includes Capital, Capital Dance, Capital Xtra, Capital Xtra Reloaded, Capital Chill and Capital Anthems. A Radio Plus subscription starts at £9.99 a month or £99.99 a year, and includes ad-free Live, Replay and Catch Up across Global’s UK music radio stations, plus ad-free Catch Up from LBC and LBC News.

Barlaycard card holders can get 10% off tickets in a separate pre-sale, which also opens at 9am on Thursday 5th November.

Follow our step-by-step guide on securing tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026.

Sign up for Capital Plus
Sign up for Capital Plus by clicking this image. Picture: Global

How to get pre-sale tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 if you're NOT a Capital Plus or Radio Plus subscriber

  • To access Capital's Jingle Bell Ball pre-sale, you need to sign up to Capital Plus or Radio Plus on Global Player.
  • Once subscribed, we will send you an email ahead of pre-sale opening which will include a code and link to secure your tickets. Alternatively, if you're logged in on Global Player you will see the link to buy tickets in your Home Hub.
  • Both the email and the link in Global Player Home Hub will take you to AXS to secure your tickets.

Please note, receiving a link does not guarantee ticket purchase.

If you miss out on tickets in the pre-sale sale, don’t worry, you’ll have another chance when general sale opens on Friday 6th November at 9am.

How to get pre-sale tickets to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 if you ARE a Capital Plus or Radio Plus subscriber

  • As a Capital Plus subscriber, you will receive an email from us before the pre-sale opens which will include a code and link to secure your tickets.
  • On Thursday 5th November at 9am secure your tickets using your pre-sale code. Alternatively, if you're logged in on Global Player you will see the link to buy tickets in your Home Hub.
  • Both the email and the link in Global Player Home Hub will take you to AXS to secure your tickets.

How to get Capital's Jingle Bell Ball pre-sale tickets if you're a Barclaycard cardholder

  • Barclaycard and Barclays Premier Debit Cardholders will have access to a separate pre-sale at 9am on Thursday 5th November, which gives you 10% off tickets pre-sale tickets. You will be able to access this pre-sale via Global Player.
  • You don't have to be a Capital Plus or Radio Plus subscriber to access this.

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