Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ tour movie arriving to Netflix means one thing – we can finally change our profile icons to our favourite pop star.

Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ tour movie, Excuse Me, I Love You, on Netflix is quite literally the only thing fans can talk about at the moment, so naturally we all want to change our profile icons to a photo of the singer.

There’s a huge selection of characters from your favourite TV shows to choose from when it comes to jazzing up your profile, but we’re putting queen Ari at the top of ours as soon as she's available as an option from 21 December, that is.

The icon images are the small pictures that represent each person’s Netflix profile, so that you can binge-watch your fave series to your heart’s content and not worry about someone ruining your progress.

If you’re wondering how to make the change and have legendary Ariana as the icon on your Netflix profile, here’s how…

1. In Netflix (duh!), click ‘manage profiles’.

2. Click the ‘edit’ icon on the profile picture.

3. To change your picture, click ‘edit’ on your current icon.

4. Browse through the options and proudly select Ariana, or whoever else you want to represent your hours of TV streaming, we're not judging.

Ariana’s new tour movie, Excuse Me, I Love You, is available to watch from 21 December.

Fans are being treated to a full concert from her ‘Sweetener’ tour, as well as backstage action and all the emotion that comes with it.

