How To Use TikTok & Instagram’s New Donation Sticker To Raise Money For Charity Amid Coronavirus

Donation stickers have been released to encourage people to raise funds for charities. Picture: PA/TikTok/Instagram

TikTok and Instagram have launched donating stickers on their apps to allow users to raise money for charities during the coronavirus pandemic and here’s how to use it.

Social media has been extremely helpful in raising funds for charities during the COVID-19 pandemic and now TikTok and Instagram have created their very own donating stickers, which can further contributions.

The apps have just launched the donation stickers, which can be applied to videos or live streams by any user.

Instagram saw One Direction singer Liam Payne be the first person to use the new function during his Instagram live with Alesso on April 29.

The 'Stack It Up’ hitmaker managed to raise over £1,000 during the stream, with the generous help from his fans and he donated it to The Trussell Trust - a network of food banks which provides emergency food for people in crisis.

TikTok also announced they will be matching any donations made on their platform between April 27 and May 27 and have selected that money raised will to the British Red Cross and Help Musicians as a statement read: “These two charities have delivering critical support to those who have been hugely impacted by this crisis.”

So, how can I take part? Let’s break it down.

How do I use the donation sticker on TikTok?

TikTok will double the funds donated by users on the app. Picture: TikTok

1 - You have to be 18 years old or over to donate via TikTok before starting.

2 - Hop on the app and tap on the COVID-19 donation sticker in the editing page.

3 - You then need to select an organisation you want to raise money for - and then it’s all set!

How do I use the donation sticker on Instagram?

Liam Payne was the first Instagram user to try the donation sticker. Picture: Instagram

1 - Make sure your Instagram app is updated and then log on.

2 - When selecting to start an Instagram live, tap ‘fundraiser’ before starting the broadcast and pick which charity you want to donate to - simple as that!

If you want to donate on someone else’s donation sticker, simply look out for the pinned option at the bottom of their Instagram live and tap ‘donate’ to start the process.

You can then uncover an ‘I Donated’ sticker to add to your own stories and raise awareness of the new trend!

