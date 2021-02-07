How Much Was The Weeknd Paid For The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

7 February 2021, 13:00

The Weeknd is performing at the NFL halftime show for free
The Weeknd is performing at the NFL halftime show for free. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl 2021 performance is all anyone can talk about, but are the halftime performers at final NFL game of the season ever paid for their show? And how much are they paid?

The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show with a performance he’s put $7 million (£5 million) of his own money into.

The superstar, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, will take to the spotlight in Tampa for just 13 minutes, so it has a lot of NFL watchers wondering how much The Weeknd would have been paid for the short stint.

The Weeknd Announces New Dates For After Hours Tour In 2022

It might come as a surprise that the Super Bowl halftime performers aren’t actually paid at all – they effectively perform for free.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at the 2020 NFL halftime show
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed at the 2020 NFL halftime show. Picture: Getty

That’s right, The Weeknd hasn’t been paid a penny for his halftime show at the Super Bowl.

Instead, the performers – which has previously included Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – make the most of their moment in the hopes for a massive boost to their career.

And boost their fortune it does indeed.

According to Sporting News, Lady Gaga’s sales and streaming numbers the day after her halftime performance in 2017 rose by more than 1,000 per cent.

Lady Gaga at the NFL halftime show in 2017
Lady Gaga at the NFL halftime show in 2017. Picture: Getty

In a clever marketing move, The Weeknd dropped compilation album ‘The Highlights’ a week before his halftime show.

He also announced new dates for his 'After Hours' tour just days before the performance.

Given he already has a net worth of over $100 million (£73 million), he’ll no doubt see his album sales soar in the days after his highly-anticipated performance.

