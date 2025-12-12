Taylor Swift's dancers break down in tears over huge bonus pay cheques

12 December 2025, 16:04

Taylor Swift took two weeks to handwrite letters to her Eras Tour crew
Taylor Swift took two weeks to handwrite letters to her Eras Tour crew. Picture: Disney+

By Zoe Adams

How much did Taylor Swift pay her dancers?The Fate of Ophelia singer dishes out huge sums to thank her team after Eras Tour success.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift left her dancers and crew members in tears during the Eras Tour when she presented them all with hand-written letters and a bonus pay cheque to say thank you.

A beautiful moment captured in her new Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era, the 'Opalite' singer tells the cameras about how she wants to give back to the crew who all made this epic and record-breaking tour what it was.

In episode two of the six-part series, Taylor said: "Bonus day is so important because setting a precedent with The Eras Tour is really important to me.

"Because people who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, they get more of a bonus, and these people just work so hard and they are the best at what they do. So, every single person on the crew, I've handwritten them a note. It took me a couple weeks, but it's fun to write the notes."

Taylor Swift gathered her dancers in the documentary to give them their personal letters and pay cheques
Taylor Swift gathered her dancers in the documentary to give them their personal letters and pay cheques. Picture: Disney+

Along with the notes, which were wax sealed, Taylor reportedly gave dancers, truck drivers, stage managers and everyone involved in the tour a reported $100,000 payment on top of their salaries.

In a clip recorded for the show, Travis Kelce's fiancé is surrounded by her dancers as she hands out her letters of thanks.

She addresses them and says: "The tour has done really well thanks to all of our hard work."

Taylor goes on to encourage dancer Kameron Saunders to open his and read it out loud to the others.

Taylor Swift's dancers broke down in tears when they opened their letters
Taylor Swift's dancers broke down in tears when they opened their letters. Picture: Disney+

It says: "Dearest Kam, we've travelled the world like we set out to do. We've dazzled the crowds, but we've missed family, too. My full gratitude doesn't come from a bank, but here are XX dollars just to say thanks. Love, Taylor."

The actual amount is blurred out of the episode but news sources have since reported Taylor dished out $197 million amongst her crew in bonuses. One truck driver confirmed they received $100k bonuses.

There's another captured moment where production assistant Max gets emotional and admits he's "going to pass out" when he receives his bonus.

It's said Taylor's Era's Tour made a record-breaking $2billion in ticket sales which allowed her to give huge bonuses.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Alex and Perrie with their son Axel on holiday and perfect together Christmas 2024.

Perrie's fiancé Alex speaks about heartbreaking miscarriage for the first time

Maya Jama's Love Island: All Star promo image and Casey and Gabby being announced winners.

Love Island bosses have "banned" these past contestants from All Stars

Love Island

Here's when new episodes of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour documentary come out

Are there more Taylor Swift documentary episodes? When the next episodes come out

Taylor Swift in The End Of An Era documentary

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears after meeting Southport attack families in new documentary

Taylor Swift with her hair down out in New York

Taylor Swift's audiobook from The End of an Era has been revealed

Taylor Swift [left]. Reputation album cover [right]

Taylor Swift changes lyrics on Reputation tracks 'I Did Something Bad' and 'Delicate'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

TV & Film

Exclusive
Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson with Capital [left]. One Direction [right]

Louis Tomlinson reveals his favourite unreleased One Direction song

Exclusive
KATSEYE spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

KATSEYE get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

Exclusive
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits