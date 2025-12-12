Taylor Swift's dancers break down in tears over huge bonus pay cheques

Taylor Swift took two weeks to handwrite letters to her Eras Tour crew. Picture: Disney+

By Zoe Adams

How much did Taylor Swift pay her dancers?The Fate of Ophelia singer dishes out huge sums to thank her team after Eras Tour success.

Taylor Swift left her dancers and crew members in tears during the Eras Tour when she presented them all with hand-written letters and a bonus pay cheque to say thank you.

A beautiful moment captured in her new Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era, the 'Opalite' singer tells the cameras about how she wants to give back to the crew who all made this epic and record-breaking tour what it was.

In episode two of the six-part series, Taylor said: "Bonus day is so important because setting a precedent with The Eras Tour is really important to me.

"Because people who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, they get more of a bonus, and these people just work so hard and they are the best at what they do. So, every single person on the crew, I've handwritten them a note. It took me a couple weeks, but it's fun to write the notes."

Taylor Swift gathered her dancers in the documentary to give them their personal letters and pay cheques. Picture: Disney+

Along with the notes, which were wax sealed, Taylor reportedly gave dancers, truck drivers, stage managers and everyone involved in the tour a reported $100,000 payment on top of their salaries.

In a clip recorded for the show, Travis Kelce's fiancé is surrounded by her dancers as she hands out her letters of thanks.

She addresses them and says: "The tour has done really well thanks to all of our hard work."

Taylor goes on to encourage dancer Kameron Saunders to open his and read it out loud to the others.

Taylor Swift's dancers broke down in tears when they opened their letters. Picture: Disney+

It says: "Dearest Kam, we've travelled the world like we set out to do. We've dazzled the crowds, but we've missed family, too. My full gratitude doesn't come from a bank, but here are XX dollars just to say thanks. Love, Taylor."

The actual amount is blurred out of the episode but news sources have since reported Taylor dished out $197 million amongst her crew in bonuses. One truck driver confirmed they received $100k bonuses.

There's another captured moment where production assistant Max gets emotional and admits he's "going to pass out" when he receives his bonus.

It's said Taylor's Era's Tour made a record-breaking $2billion in ticket sales which allowed her to give huge bonuses.

