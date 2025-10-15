How did Ruth Codd lose her leg? How becoming an amputee changed her life

15 October 2025, 20:30 | Updated: 15 October 2025, 22:28

Ruth Codd has rose to fame on multiple TV shows and films
Ruth Codd has rose to fame on multiple TV shows and films. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Star of The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher, Ruth Codd has opened up on losing her leg and why she made the decision to amputate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Codd has become a successful actress in recent years starring in popular TV shows The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Now, boosting her profile on hit show The Celebrity Traitors, the actress is busy raising awareness for amputees as she takes on one of her biggest career challenges.

Ruth, 29, decided to have her right leg amputated at 23 after she had battled years of chronic pain. She's said it's been a long journey but she now feels "liberated".

From how she lost her leg to her recovery, here's everything Ruth has said about her disability.

Ruth Codd with a blonde fringe smiling
Ruth Codd described her leg operation as "liberating". Picture: Getty

How did Ruth Codd lose her leg?

When Ruth was 15, she hurt her leg "messing around" playing football and it become an injury she ended up battling with for eight years.

Talking to the Irish Examiner, she said: "It never healed correctly, so until I was 23, I was on and off crutches, getting loads of operations."

The How To Train Your Dragon star revealed those years of her life were spent revolving around healing her leg which took its toll both physically and mentally.

At 23, Ruth made the decision to have her leg amputated which she has described as "liberating".

The actress told Teen Vogue: "I was really worried that I was going to get left behind in life. But it wasn't my time. My life changed, and it didn't turn out the way I expected. But, in the end, it did kind of turn out better.

"I spent so many years trying to flog a dead horse, essentially, and having every operation under the sun. And I was so scared of this one thing happening. Then when it happened, I was like, 'Oh.'"

Ruth added it was a relief to not be in so much pain anymore, something she had "just gotten used to".

Ruth has been positive and open about her disability and admitted that while it was difficult to adjust, she's been much happier since.

She has said the experience has taught her to be "grateful" and to not take life too personally.

Speaking about her recovery, Ruth said: "It's okay to be angry about it, as long as, after a while, you realise life isn't personal. Sometimes bad things happen. And it's okay to miss things, too.

"It does take time to accept. It does. But once I got my leg amputated, my life really kind of took a turn. It was the best thing I ever did."

Ruth went on to become a TikTok star which helped her land her first acting role in Netflix's The Midnight Club, despite never having acted before. Her character, Anya, was also an amputee and Ruth's own experience helped bring the character to life.

Co-creator and director Mike Flanagan was so impressed, he went on to cast her in his next show, The Fall of the House of Usher.

Since then, her career has gone from strength to strength and now's competing with the likes of Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns and Tom Daley in The Celebrity Traitors.

Read more TV news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Cat Burns singing on stage and on the BRIT Awards red carpet

Who is Cat Burns? Singer opens up about her career, being neurodivergent and her sexuality

Ruth Codd wearing white makeup and red lipstick on the red carpet

Why is Ruth Codd famous? A closer look at her unusual rise to success

Dan and Phil open up about the moment their private relationship was almost ruined by a YouTube glitch

Dan and Phil reveal 'violating' moment their private relationship was almost jeopardised

Ariana Madix promo image and season 1 contestants.

How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

Love Island

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne's announces debut solo album 'My Ego Told Me To' release date and tour

Leigh-Anne announces debut solo album 'My Ego Told Me To' release date and tour

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Zara Larsson responds to fans pitting her against Tate McRae

Zara Larsson calls out fans pitting her against Tate McRae

Exclusive
Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun | Making The Album

Zara Larsson breaks down every song on Midnight Sun | Making The Album

Exclusive
Taylor Swift explains meaning behind 'Opalite' on Capital Breakfast

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift explains 'Opalite' meaning and connection to Travis Kelce

Exclusive
Taylor Swift on Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch Taylor Swift's full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Exclusive
Taylor Swift has revealed her favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift reveals her own favourite song on The Life of a Showgirl

Exclusive
Taylor Swift was based in London during the Eras Tour's European leg and flew to Sweden to record 'The Life of a Showgirl'

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift gushes over the UK and how it inspired 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits