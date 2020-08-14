Who Is Holly H? 5 Things You Need To Know About The TikTok Star

Holly H is a TikTok star. Picture: Holly H/Instagram

Holly H is a social media star with millions of followers on TikTok – get to know her here.

Holly H has become a well known name on the internet thanks to her numerous viral TikTok videos and relatable Instagram posts.

But who is Holly and why is she so famous on TikTok? Get to know the social media star here…

Who is Holly H?

Holly H, real name Holly Hubert, is a British social media influencer who has made a name for herself on TikTok after racking up over 16 million followers.

Since growing her fan base on the video-sharing platform Holly has also racked up over a million Instagram followers and has been able to make TikTok her full time job.

She's also appeared as a co-host with Will Manning on Capital.

How old is Holly H?

Holly is 23 years old.

She was 18 when she began building her online following, at first on Vine.

What is Holly H’s TikTok?

You can follow Holly on TikTok @hollyh.

She has over 16 million followers.

Does Holly H have Instagram?

Holly H has built a huge Instagram following too. Picture: Holly H/Instagram

Holly has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram – you can follow her @hollyh where you’ll usually find a mixture of glamorous selfies, cute outfits, and hilarious snaps of her pulling bizarre faces.

TikTok is Holly's full time job

Holly H has made TikTok her full time job. Picture: Holly H/TikTok

Holly is now able to use posting on TikTok and Instagram as her full time job, telling Cosmopolitan UK she dedicated a year into growing her fan base after her mum tried to encourage her to go to university.

She told the mag: “I said, ‘Give me a year and if it doesn’t work, I’ll get a proper job’.”

The star was then able to build her Vine following to over 100,00, a number she reached two days before it was shut down in December 2016.

She then became an early adaptor of Musical.ly, which later became TikTok when it was bought by Chinese technology firm ByteDance.

Now, she works with big brands such as PrettyLittleThing and Disney after gaining millions of followers on her relatable videos.

Holly has also managed to build up over 376,000 YouTube subscribers.

