Holiday To Help Out Scheme Begins Offering Discounted Travel In 2021

Holiday companies are offering discounts on 2021 and 2022 travel. Picture: Getty

A new holiday discount scheme, ‘Holiday to Help Out’, has been launched by travel companies to boost bookings for 2021.

Holiday booking companies and airlines have launched the ‘Holiday to Help Out’ scheme, with brands such as easyJet, Virgin Voyages and TTG trying to encourage post-lockdown getaways for 2021.

Running from 2 November to 8 November, a number of discounts are available on trips booked from 2020 to 2022, after the second upcoming coronavirus lockdown.

Can I Go On Holiday In Lockdown? The New Travel Rules For England

While it’s not a government-backed schemed, travel news publication TTG have launched the idea to try and kick-start the travel market after lockdown.

Travel companies are encouraging people to book post-lockdown. Picture: Getty

Sophie Griffiths, editor of TTG who has launched the initiative, said: “Inspired by the chancellor’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme, we hope the Holiday To Help Out initiative will create similar excitement about travel and prompt customers to go and talk to their local travel agent about booking the holiday of their dreams.”

The recent second lockdown announcement, which starts on 5 November, has halted any further travel plans for the coming month, but holidaymakers can still look forward to next year.

Some of the deals will give you money off while others will give you a voucher toward your holiday spending.

EasyJet Holidays is offering £50 off bookings with a minimum spend of £800, in a deal applicable to holidays on or before 31 October 2021.

Celebrity Cruises is offering $100 (£77) onboard spend with every stateroom booked (based on two people sharing).

Atlantis The Palm Resort in Dubai is offering a complimentary upgrade to Platinum Half Board which includes free unlimited alcohol and dining at 12 restaurants for bookings until 12 March 2021.

However, it's not applicable to bookings between 9 December 2020 and 9 January 2021.

Other partners involved include Virgin Voyages, Just You, and Intrepid Travel.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News