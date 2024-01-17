Have Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Split?

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi sparked rumours they'd split. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

The internet is in a tailspin over rumours Jacob Elordi and girlfriend Olivia Jade have split.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli have successfully kept their relationship out of the spotlight, so rumours they’ve broken up are just another day in showbiz for the Hollywood pair.

However, the couple’s names are trending on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok this week over concerns they’ve split following an on-off two year relationship.

Throughout their romance Saltburn star Jacob and YouTuber girlfriend Olivia have avoided mentioning each other in interviews and are rarely papped out and about, so they’re unlikely to address fans’ concerns anytime soon. However, when someone noticed Jacob and Olivia are no longer following each other on Instagram, fans took it and ran with it.

Here’s what we know.

Jacob Elordi doesn't follow anyone on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Have Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade split?

Jacob and Olivia Jade are yet to confirm whether they’ve split, but it’s unlikely they’d even address the speculation. The breakup rumours emerged after fans pointed out Olivia had unfollowed Jacob on Instagram and that he’d unfollowed her. We’d just like to highlight at this point that Jacob doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram, the superstar that he is he typically keeps his account to post about his latest films and projects.

“Streets are saying Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi broke up,” one person commented on X, as another said: “Jacob Elordi unfollowed Olivia Jade on Insta so it’s my time to shine.”

“Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi have broken up!” One pretty confident fan declared.

Olivia Jade had fans convinced she'd unfollowed boyfriend Jacob Elordi on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Despite the rumour taking over social media, it looks like speculation is all it is and here’s the evidence:

In her latest vlog Olivia Jade is wrapped up warm in a charcoal grey knitted snood, the exact same accessory Jacob was papped wearing earlier in January when he landed in Toronto. We reckon that’s a positive sign these two are still together, unless they bought matching snoods of course.

Olivia Jade wore a snood also seen on boyfriend Jacob Elordi in her vlog posted on 16th January. Picture: Olivia Jade/Instagram

Even though Olivia doesn’t follow Jacob on Instagram, it could be that she simply never followed him on the platform. Celebrities in high-profile relationships are notorious for keeping things off of social media and these two have done a pretty good job of keeping their romance out of the spotlight so far.

Olivia and Jacob have been on and off since 2021, breaking up in 2023 only to rekindle things by the summer when they were spotted on holiday in Italy together.

Since then, they’ve been spotted on numerous stylish walks with their beloved pups Layla and Milo.

