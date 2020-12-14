Has Jesy Nelson Left Little Mix? Why Only 3 Of The Girls Performed On Strictly

Little Mix performed as a three on Strictly's semi-finals. Picture: PA / BBC

Little Mix performed as a three once again this weekend, as they continue without Jesy Nelson who has temporarily left the band for an extended break.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards performed on the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals without Jesy Nelson and her absence has some fearing she may have left the band.

WATCH: Exclusive Little Mix Performance Ahead Of 'LM5 The Tour Film's' Release!

Jesy hasn’t left Little Mix, but instead is taking an “extended break”.

Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade have been performing without Jesy Nelson. Picture: BBC

Shortly after the girls released their latest album ‘Confetti’ their team announced in a statement: "Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.

"We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time."

Since then, Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie have performed as a trio on the final of their talent show The Search, the MTV EMAs and now Strictly.

Jesy Nelson is taking an extended break from Little Mix. Picture: Getty

They also conducted their first interview as a three when they appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show where they girls said they missed Jesy but wished her well.

Jesy has kept a low profile in the meantime, being pictured running errands but staying off of social media.

Mixers are missing their idol, sending her love and support over Twitter and Instagram every day.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News