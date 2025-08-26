Are Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz dating? The rumours explained

Are Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz dating? The rumours explained. Picture: Alamy

By Lily Bell

Are Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz dating? The rumours explained after being spotted in Rome together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We bet Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz being spotted together in Italy wasn't on your 2025 bingo card, as it definitely wasn't on ours!

The A-list duo were recently spotted walking arm-in-arm on the streets of Rome. Despite their faces being discreetly covered with dark sunglasses, a fan noticed the couple and filmed them walking, later posting the viral video on TikTok.

Although both being single and reportedly enjoying each other's company, Zoë was recently linked to her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler, after being pictured getting close at a nightclub. But a source later came out to clear the rumours, and said they were “just good friends".

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravtiz were recently pictured in Rome together. Picture: Alamy

Is Harry Styles dating Zoe Kravitz?

The dating rumours first started when Harry and Zoë were reportedly spotted getting cosy on a date together, after the London premiere of her new film. A source told tabloids: “Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita’s and were snogging like teenagers.

"They seemed really into each other and didn’t seem to care if anyone saw them kissing. It was definitely a date, they make a gorgeous couple.”

Less than a week after their date in London, the pair were spotted again - this time walking arm-in-arm through the streets of Rome.

A source told tabloids: “He spends a lot of time in Rome so they decided to meet up there. This is very early days, there are no labels. They’re having a lot of fun together.”

Since the end of his two-year relationship with Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde in 2022, Harry has been seen enjoying his newfound freedom, having been spotted with former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel and model Emily Ratajkowski.

In the summer of 2023, Harry was reportedly in a relationship with Canadian actress Taylor Russell after she was spotted attending Styles’ Love on Tour, but just over a year later the pair split up.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz at the Blink Twice movie premiere. Picture: Alamy

Zoë was previously engaged to American actor Channing Tatum. The couple were first rumoured to be in a relationship when they were pictured on the streets of New York in August 2021. Only a few months later they went Instagram official, wearing a couple's costume for Halloween.

The relationship seemed to be going strength-to-strength, as they got engaged in October 2023 and less than a year later produced the movie Blink Twice together.

However, they reportedly broke up months later, a source said: "They realised they're at different stages in life."

Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz talk NIGHTMARE neighbours and 'Caught Stealing!'

Read more about Harry Styles here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.