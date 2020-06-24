Harry Styles Fans React After Finding Out He Wrote ‘Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart’ For Ariana Grande

Fans of Harry Styles and Ariana Grande have been praising the 1D star's songwriting skills. Picture: PA/Twitter

People are only just finding out that Harry Styles penned Ariana Grande’s 2014 hit ‘Just a Little Bit of Your Heart’.

Harry Styles fans are usually the first to find everything out and they are now realising that the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer actually wrote a very famous Ariana Grande song.

The track called ‘Just a Little Bit of Your Heart’ was released in 2014 when Harry was only 19 years old and still in One Direction.

Are Harry Styles And Daisy Lowe Dating? Inside Their Friendship And Relationship Past

Fans began talking about Harry’s songwriting skills after a fan's tweet went viral, which read: "Wait did people really not know Harry Styles wrote Just a little bit of your heart?!?!”

It turns out a lot of OG Hazza fans knew the ‘Adore You’ star was to thank for the bop, but for some people, it was brand new information.

Harry Styles fans praised his songwriting. Picture: Twitter

Wait did people really not know Harry Styles wrote Just a little bit of your heart?!?! — William🌈 (@williamsheats_) June 24, 2020

One tweet read: “Y’all I don’t even know the song lmao [sic].”

Others went on to recall how much they love the heartfelt tune and called for the ‘Falling’ star and ‘Rain On Me’ songstress to perform it together one day.

One fan tweeted: “I'll forever be waiting for the day that @ArianaGrande and @Harry_Styles make a duet version of just a little bit of your heart [sic].”

“All I want is for ariana and harry to sing just a little bit of your heart together. once. before i die. pls. [sic],” penned another, and we must say, we agree!

all i want is for ariana and harry to sing just a little bit of your heart together. once. before i die. pls. — ً (@onIvangeIs) June 23, 2020

19 year old heart broken Harry styles wrote don’t let me go as well as just a little bit of your heart. — daria and jess (@Louis_Supremacy) June 18, 2020

Harry has been known to play the emotional song on stage many times on tour, so it’s no surprise a lot of fans already realised he had written the track.

The ‘Fine Line’ star has written countless bangers over the years, during his time in 1D and as a solo artist, which definitely puts him up there as an iconic songwriter amongst other titles!

All we can say is ‘Just a Little Bit of Your Heart’ is a certified bop and both versions are sure to make you tear up!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News