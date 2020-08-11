Harry Styles 'Watermelon Sugar’ Vinyl: Where To Buy It & Will It Be Restocked?

11 August 2020, 16:45

Harry Styles’ fans have been going crazy over his new ‘Watermelon Sugar’ vinyl, but where can I buy it?

Harry Styles is the king of dropping seriously cool merch and he’s back with a ‘Watermelon Sugar’ vinyl.

Unsurprisingly, fans were sent into meltdown after the One Direction star’s official HSHQ Twitter account shared a limited edition seven inch vinyl, which was put on Haz’s website.

But where can I purchase the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ vinyl? Here’s what we know.

How to buy Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ vinyl?

Since the record was shared with fans on August 5, it was announced that it would be available for 24 hours on the online store.

However, it sold out extremely quickly - no surprise there!

The good news is that there are a number of people reselling the vinyl online, on websites such as eBay and Amazon, but for a higher price.

Will the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ vinyl be restocked?

There has been no word about whether or not the vinyl will be restocked.

However, since it was announced as ‘limited edition’, it isn’t likely that the exact same vinyl will be put on sale.

You never know what the ‘Adore You’ star could drop in future, for other songs though!

We’re keeping our eyes peeled!

