An Unseen Harry Styles Picture From His Dunkirk Days Proves He’s A True Fashion Icon

Fans have been freaking out over an unseen snap of Harry Styles from 2017. Picture: PA/WarnerBros

Harry Styles’ fans have been reflecting on his Dunkirk era after a never-before-seen snap of the star was shared from 2017.

By Capital FM

If there’s one thing Harry Styles fans love, it’s a rare and unseen picture of the former One Direction star.

The latest never-before-seen photo of Harry has just given everyone yet another reason to gush over the ‘Golden’ singer.

Gemma Chan Praises 'Incredible' Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde & Don’t Worry, Darling Co-Stars

Celebrity photographer, Lorenzo Agius, blessed us all with the unseen picture on Instagram, as he penned a heartfelt caption praising the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star while sharing the throwback snap of Harry from his Dunkirk days.

The photo showed a 2017 Harry’s profile as he looked into the distance and was dressed in a navy blue polka dot shirt, along with his signature rings and multiple necklaces.

Harry Styles starred in Dunkirk in 2017. Picture: PA

As if we needed any more proof that he’s a fashion icon?!

The caption read: “The boy in a polkadot shirt. Always been partial to a polkadot shirt.

“This cheeky chap always makes me smile. Always happy working with HS.”

It wasn’t long before the unseen photo was picked up by fans, with one commenting on the post, writing: “You are the best photographer!! Always posting pics of Harry. Thank you.”

Harry Styles' fans were thankful for the unseen content. Picture: @lorenzoagius_official/Instagram

“Thank you for your service sir,” shared another, while a third penned, “Thanks for posting unseen content.”

This isn’t the first time fans have picked up on an unseen snap of Harry from his Dunkirk days after his former co-star Jack Lowden recently shared a never-before-seen pic of the cast on set of their 2017 movie.

With Haz starring in Don’t Worry, Darling and working on My Policeman, we’re already thinking of all the unseen content that we’ll one day be seeing!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital