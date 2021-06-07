Harry Styles Is Freakishly Strong And His Hidden Talent Has Fans Shook

7 June 2021, 16:17

Harry Styles' personal trainer for Dunkirk raved about his strength
Harry Styles' personal trainer for Dunkirk raved about his strength. Picture: PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has an endless list of talents so it’s no surprise that strength and exercise is one of them.

Harry Styles has covered pretty much all areas of any skillset ever and he has a new one to add to the list!

From his incredibly impressive music career in One Direction as well as his solo bops to his acting across movies like Don’t Worry, Darling and My Policeman, it seems Haz just brings more to the table than we could imagine.

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Olivia Wilde ‘Grow Closer’ Amid Quality Time In London

Some fans have been rehashing the fact that Harry is freakishly strong and others are just finding out!

So, if you didn't know, it all started when he was getting into shape for his very first movie role in Dunkirk back in 2016.

Harry Styles' personal trainer revealed the star trained 'very hard' for Dunkirk
Harry Styles' personal trainer revealed the star trained 'very hard' for Dunkirk. Picture: PA

The ‘Falling’ hitmaker’s personal trainer at the time, Ben Bruno, spilled all the tea about how unbelievably strong Harry is.

Ben said: “Harry can pull more than 500lb, attached by a rope, with just his upper body. It is actually freakish.”

Just to put that into perspective for you, 500lb is 35 stone… is there anything this man can’t do?!

Ben added: “He trained very, very hard for the movie. Every day, in fact."

Harry Styles is said to be freakishly strong
Harry Styles is said to be freakishly strong. Picture: Getty

The personal trainer to the stars added: “He is the guy most guys hate because he's good at everything.”

“He can do more than any of the pro-athletes I train, believe it or not,” said Ben, and at this point, are we even surprised?

Just add it to the list of reasons why we are in awe of him!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' lyrics explained.

Justin Bieber ‘Peaches’ Lyrics & Meaning Explained As He Sings About Wife Hailey Baldwin

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Details From Due Date To Baby Names

Liam Payne is currently single after a long relationship with Maya Henry

Liam Payne Girlfriend And Dating History: From Cheryl To Ex Fiancé Maya Henry

Liam Payne

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran are close friends

Ed Sheeran & Courteney Cox’s Relationship & How They Became Friends

Jesy Nelson revealed she's been in rehearsals for something special

Jesy Nelson Teases First Solo Performance After Leaking New Music

Joe Jonas praised Taylor Swift for re-recording her albums

Joe Jonas Praises Taylor Swift For Re-Recording Her Old Albums

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion