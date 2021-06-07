Harry Styles Is Freakishly Strong And His Hidden Talent Has Fans Shook

Picture: PA

Harry Styles has an endless list of talents so it’s no surprise that strength and exercise is one of them.

Harry Styles has covered pretty much all areas of any skillset ever and he has a new one to add to the list!

From his incredibly impressive music career in One Direction as well as his solo bops to his acting across movies like Don’t Worry, Darling and My Policeman, it seems Haz just brings more to the table than we could imagine.

Some fans have been rehashing the fact that Harry is freakishly strong and others are just finding out!

So, if you didn't know, it all started when he was getting into shape for his very first movie role in Dunkirk back in 2016.

Picture: PA

The ‘Falling’ hitmaker’s personal trainer at the time, Ben Bruno, spilled all the tea about how unbelievably strong Harry is.

Ben said: “Harry can pull more than 500lb, attached by a rope, with just his upper body. It is actually freakish.”

Just to put that into perspective for you, 500lb is 35 stone… is there anything this man can’t do?!

Ben added: “He trained very, very hard for the movie. Every day, in fact."

Picture: Getty

The personal trainer to the stars added: “He is the guy most guys hate because he's good at everything.”

“He can do more than any of the pro-athletes I train, believe it or not,” said Ben, and at this point, are we even surprised?

Just add it to the list of reasons why we are in awe of him!

