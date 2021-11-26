Harry Styles’ Security Guard Spotted Dancing At Love On Tour Show And We're Obsessed

By Capital FM

Proof Harry Styles makes purely infectious music!



Harry Styles only drops bops and clearly, everyone agrees!

The former One Direction star is in the middle of a string of North American gigs for his Love On Tour shows and his arrival in Houston earlier this week proved to be an iconic one.

One of Harry’s fans managed to capture the moment a security guard truly let loose and was dancing like nobody was watching to the singer’s set.

The security guard was especially enjoying Harry’s 1D bop ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ and we’ve never related more to a video!

Harry Styles' fans always have the time of their lives at his shows. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is currently on the North American leg of his Love On Tour shows. Picture: Getty

He can be seen mouthing the words to the boy band’s first single as he bopped along while beaming.

Clearly having the time of his life, the security guard continued to dance throughout the song and to say fans enjoyed it, is an understatement!

The iconic moment was uploaded on TikTok, where many Harry fans were in agreement of how much of a mood the security guard was.

“Mans was just happy to be there and get paid for it,” joked one fan.

Harry Styles has had some super iconic moments during his Love On Tour shows. Picture: Alamy

“I’m sure he got the job just to be there for Harry,” added another.

“It’s his concert not Harry’s,” wrote a third.

I think we can all agree Haz brings the best out of us all!

