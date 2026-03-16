Harry Styles responds to 'queerbaiting' claims in SNL monologue

16 March 2026, 12:02

Harry Styles responds to 'queer baiting' claims in SNL monologue
Harry Styles responds to 'queer baiting' claims with SNL kiss. Picture: SNL

By Abbie Reynolds

Everyone is losing their minds after Harry Styles addressed 'queerbaiting' claims for the first time in his SNL monologue.

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After releasing his fourth solo album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., Harry Styles appeared as the host and musical performer on Saturday Night Live over the weekend (14th March).

Before taking part in a range of comedy sketches, Harry introduced the show with a monologue where he referenced everything he's been up to since his last SNL appearance in 2019 - from his various running endeavours to spending time in a small fishing village in Italy.

Most memorably though, Harry addressed how during his Fine Line and Harry's House era people accused him of "queerbaiting".

Host Harry Styles during Saturday Night Live Monologue Saturday Night Live - Season 51
Host Harry Styles during Saturday Night Live Monologue Saturday Night Live - Season 51. Picture: Getty

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer said: "Back then, people seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing and some people accused me of something called 'queerbaiting'."

He went on: "But, did it ever occur you that, MAYBE YOU DON'T KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT ME DAD!"

"I ran it past him, he was fine with it," Harry added.

Later on in the monologue, he addressed his album's title Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. saying that he doesn't actually 'kiss all the time'.

Then, as reeled off the when he does enjoy kissing, SNL's female cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman were jokingly rejected by him for not fitting his kissable criteria.

Ben Marshall and host Harry Styles during the "Harry For Him" sketch on Saturday Night Live - Season 51
Ben Marshall and host Harry Styles during the "Harry For Him" sketch on Saturday Night Live - Season 51. Picture: Getty

Then, male cast member Ben Marshall appeared as Harry said: "Or, if you have a tight little bum."

Harry asked why Ben had come onto stage and he said: "Well, you said tight little bum, so where's my kiss?"

Harry replied: "Come on Ben, everyone knows there's nothing little about that thang... you're hauling a damn wagon back there."

Then he added, "whatever come here", and grabbed his face and laid a big ol' kiss on his lips. After the smooch, Harry turned back to the camera and said, "Now that's queerbaiting!" with a wink.

Harry Styles Monologue - SNL

And it appears the 'queerbaiting' worked as fans have been divided over whether or not this is Harry 'coming out' or if he was simply poking fun at the speculation and playing into the joke for the show.

One fan said: "these are words I NEVER thought I would hear Harry say."

Another wrote: "I love my bi king."

Someone else said: "oh he just casually-"

And a fourth commented: "*casually comes out on snl*"

Read more about Harry Styles here:

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