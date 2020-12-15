Harry Styles Postpones More Tour Dates Planned For February And March

15 December 2020, 17:33

Harry Styles has postponed more tour dates for 2021
Harry Styles has postponed more tour dates for 2021. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has announced his 2021 tour dates scheduled for February and March will be postponed once again.

Harry Styles is rescheduling his tour dates yet again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc with the world.

Harry Styles’ Role In Dunkirk That Kickstarted His Passion For Acting

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer was due to perform at venues across the UK and Europe at the start of 2021 after his entire tour for 2020 was postponed, but he now has to move the dates once more.

Taking to Twitter to break the news to fans, he wrote: “Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone my UK and European shows planned for Feb/March 2021 until further notice.

Harry added: “I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place.

“I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Harry of course added his signature motto which he reminds fans of all the time: “Treat people with kindness.”

The One Direction star was due to kick things off again in Italy in February and would have made a return to the UK in March.

Fans are now awaiting to hear the new dates for ‘Love on Tour’.

