Harry Styles Shares Unseen Photos Documenting The Making Of ‘Harry’s House’

20 May 2022, 09:53

Harry Styles in the studio making 'Harry's House'
Harry Styles in the studio making 'Harry's House'. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles has finally dropped ‘Harry’s House’ and the pop icon has given us a sneak-peek at making the most highly-anticipated album of the year.

‘Harry’s House’ is finally here and our hearts are so happy to hear the likes of ‘Matilda’, ‘Daylight’ and ‘Boyfriends’.

On the day of its release Harry Styles not only treated us to a catalogue of new music but also shared a rare upload of behind the scenes photos to his Instagram account.

Harry Styles Tells Us What He’s ‘Daydreaming’ About In New ‘Harry’s House’ Lyrics

In the snaps Harry and his team are in the studio working on his new album in what looks like the most chilled work space.

Harry Styles has dropped his third album
Harry Styles has dropped his third album. Picture: Getty

Haz looked comfortable in a cap and hoodie, sporting a moustache in every pic.

He was last pictured with a moustache in 2020, so it could be that Harry started on this album a whole two years ago.

In another cute snap he rocked a yellow crochet hat with a flower stitched in the side, showing off his detailed arm tattoos.

And in one black and white pic he was captured playing the piano, looking like the ultimate effortless rockstar in linen trousers, a dark shirt and a man bun keeping his hair off his face.

“Harry’s House. Out now,” he captioned the pictures. And don't we know it.

In the fourth upload Harry and his fellow musicians can be seen with IV drips in their arms, possibly to get an additional dose of nutrients during what was no doubt a busy working period for him and his crew.

