Harry Styles Offered £1Million To Perform At Private New Year’s Eve Party

Harry Styles has apparently turned down an offer to perform at a private New Year’s Eve event for £1million.

Harry Styles has allegedly been offered a huge sum of $1.3million (£1million) in cash to perform at a private New Year’s Eve concert.

The former One Direction star was initially set to perform at the Beach Bash at Miami Beach, Florida on December 30.

However, he has now also been offered to perform the next night at the Fontainebleau hotel in the heart of ‘Millionaire’s Row’ for six figures.

A source told this tabloid: “Harry couldn’t believe his luck being offered £1million to sing a few songs."

Harry Styles has reportedly been offered £1million to perform at a private NYE event. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles is said to be turning down the gig to spend NYE with Olivia Wilde. Picture: Alamy

“He’d get to stay in opulent luxury on Miami Beach," they added, "What’s not to like?”

However, another insider went on to say that Harry is now thinking of turning down the huge offer so that he can spend NYE with his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

He is said to be flying straight to Los Angeles to spend time with his Don’t Worry, Darling co-star following his performance at the Beach Bash.

Harry Styles will perform in Miami on December 30. Picture: Getty

Harry and Olivia first sparked dating rumours almost a year ago, so the pair will be approaching their one-year anniversary.

They met after Harry was cast in DWD alongside Florence Pugh - which is also being directed by Olivia.

The A-list couple have been spending a lot of time together over the past few months, with the actress even attending a string of Harry’s Love On Tour gigs in the US.

