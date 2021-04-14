Are Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Still Together?

14 April 2021, 15:01

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since the start of 2021
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since the start of 2021. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have successfully kept their relationship out of the spotlight, so much so that fans are asking if they’re still together.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship emerged right at the start of 2021, with a million One Direction fans’ hearts breaking as they discovered their idol was dating his Don’t Worry, Darling co-star.

But four months on and their romance has stayed rightfully out of the limelight, leading fans to ask whether they’re still together.

Taylor Swift Fans Have A Theory Harry Styles Features On A '1989' Album Song 'From The Vault'

In the meantime, Olivia and ex Jason Sudeikis have been granted a restraining order against a man who repeatedly showed up at her home, leaving notes and harassing her.

Harry Styles is filming My Policeman in London
Harry Styles is filming My Policeman in London. Picture: Getty

In the documents filed to the court one of the statements from Olivia, according to TMZ, says: “I live with Mr Sudeikis and our two children.”

So, is Harry Styles still with Olivia Wilde?

Harry is thought to still be dating Olivia after they met on set of DWD last year, but after filming wrapped the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer headed home to London to begin his next project, movie My Policeman.

Olivia joined Harry on his venture to his hometown and they were even seen strolling through a London park together at the start of April.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis filed a restraining order against a man harassing them
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis filed a restraining order against a man harassing them. Picture: Getty

A fan who got a snap with Harry during their outing said: “We saw them chatting and he was with his girlfriend, Olivia, and Emily just got a picture with him.”

We’re taking that to mean they’re very much still together.

Olivia has apparently been spending time in London with her kids and their dad Jason as he too films in the city.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi and Bella's dad Mohamed Hadid's huge net worth

Gigi Hadid's Father Mohamed's Enormous Net Worth & Real Estate Career

All the details about Jena Frumes' pregnancy as she is expecting her first baby with Jason Derulo.

Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Pregnant: Due Date, Are They Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and Khai have the same evil eye bracelet.

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Fans In Awe Of Daughter Khai’s Matching Baby Bracelet

Justin Bieber admits to 'really tough' first year of marriage

Justin Bieber Admits To 'Really Tough' First Year Of Marriage To Hailey Bieber

Taylor Swift fans want to see a collab with Harry Styles on the re-release of '1989'

Taylor Swift Fans Have A Theory Harry Styles Features On A '1989' Album Song 'From The Vault'
Tan France announced he and his husband Rob are expecting their first baby after sharing a sonogram picture.

Queer Eye Star Tan France Expecting First Child With Husband Rob Via Surrogate

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish

Exclusive
Ella Henderson spoke about Jesy Nelson's upcoming solo music

WATCH: Ella Henderson Gives Update On Jesy Nelson's Solo Music

Exclusive
Olivia Rodrigo spoke about collaborating with Conan Gray

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Explains Why She Was In Studio With Conan Gray