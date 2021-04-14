Are Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Still Together?

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have been dating since the start of 2021. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have successfully kept their relationship out of the spotlight, so much so that fans are asking if they’re still together.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship emerged right at the start of 2021, with a million One Direction fans’ hearts breaking as they discovered their idol was dating his Don’t Worry, Darling co-star.

But four months on and their romance has stayed rightfully out of the limelight, leading fans to ask whether they’re still together.

In the meantime, Olivia and ex Jason Sudeikis have been granted a restraining order against a man who repeatedly showed up at her home, leaving notes and harassing her.

Harry Styles is filming My Policeman in London. Picture: Getty

In the documents filed to the court one of the statements from Olivia, according to TMZ, says: “I live with Mr Sudeikis and our two children.”

So, is Harry Styles still with Olivia Wilde?

Harry is thought to still be dating Olivia after they met on set of DWD last year, but after filming wrapped the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer headed home to London to begin his next project, movie My Policeman.

Olivia joined Harry on his venture to his hometown and they were even seen strolling through a London park together at the start of April.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis filed a restraining order against a man harassing them. Picture: Getty

A fan who got a snap with Harry during their outing said: “We saw them chatting and he was with his girlfriend, Olivia, and Emily just got a picture with him.”

We’re taking that to mean they’re very much still together.

Olivia has apparently been spending time in London with her kids and their dad Jason as he too films in the city.

