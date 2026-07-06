Harry Styles' mum and sister celebrate his record-breaking residency in emotional posts

Harry Styles' mum and sister celebrate his record-breaking residency in emotional posts. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles' mum Anne Twist and his sister Gemma Styles both celebrated his record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency in adorable posts.

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On Saturday night (4th July), Harry Styles ended an epic 12-night run of Wembley Stadium shows for his Together, Together tour.

He was surprised on stage by his sister who shared with the crowd how proud she was was of her "little" brother for completing a historic number of Wembley shows. She said: "This is not a normal evening, my little brother is about to finish a record breaking 12-night run."

Turning to Harry, Gemma added: "I'm so proud of you and not just because you've done things like this, which no body does, I'm proud of who you are and who you allow other people to be and the impact that you've made on so many, not just us who get to love you in real life, and what a privilege that is."

Harry Styles' mum Anne and sister Gemma have been watching his Wembley shows. Picture: Instagram

After the show, both Gemma and their mum Anne Twist shared posts reflecting on Harry's mammoth achievement.

Anne shared an adorable picture of Harry as a baby being held by Gemma as a toddler followed by a snapshot of them hugging on stage at Wembley. In the caption she said: "From this to this …. 🥰 What a weekend! Hard to get my heart in check .. from stating, back in 1996, that my little boy would end up on stage, doing what I had no idea, but his comedic timing, sunshine personality, and his beautiful soul was visible even then.

"How could I have possibly known then that he would break records doing exactly what he was put in this world to do, that he would grow up being the kind of man the world needs right now."

She added: "My gorgeous girl, who has loved and protected him always, even when he was the annoying little brother to his quiet, studious big sister. I could not be prouder of you both, as humans, as siblings and as my babies.

"Knowing you are always there for me, but more importantly for each other … well that is my biggest achievement… and this is MY award 🥇"

Anne Twist shared this adorable throwback of Harry and Gemma as children. Picture: Instagram @annetwist

Gemma shared a post full of pictures of her and Harry at Wembley Stadium and reflected on the moment she took to stage, saying: "Impossible to express in a short speech what it’s like to watch @harrystyles complete his record breaking 12 night run in such spectacular fashion…

"Not least because my legs were like jelly and I had to keep pausing to breathe. But as @mollyjane_x said before I went on - we don’t often get the chance to be brave for the people we love."

She joked: "Imagine doing 12 unbelievable shows and then watching your big sister experience a full existential crisis at speaking for one minute.

"Honoured to be asked… and truly just glad I didn’t pass out. Love you H! #togethertogether"

Saturday marked the end of the first two legs of Harry's Together, Together tour after 10 nights in Amsterdam and 12 in London.

He's now set to perform 4 nights in Brazil before heading to Mexico and then New York, where he is set to break another record with a huge 30 nights at Madison Square Gardens.

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