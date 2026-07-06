Harry Styles' mum and sister celebrate his record-breaking residency in emotional posts

6 July 2026, 12:43

Harry Styles as a baby being held by his big sister Gemma
Harry Styles' mum and sister celebrate his record-breaking residency in emotional posts. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles' mum Anne Twist and his sister Gemma Styles both celebrated his record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency in adorable posts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Saturday night (4th July), Harry Styles ended an epic 12-night run of Wembley Stadium shows for his Together, Together tour.

He was surprised on stage by his sister who shared with the crowd how proud she was was of her "little" brother for completing a historic number of Wembley shows. She said: "This is not a normal evening, my little brother is about to finish a record breaking 12-night run."

Turning to Harry, Gemma added: "I'm so proud of you and not just because you've done things like this, which no body does, I'm proud of who you are and who you allow other people to be and the impact that you've made on so many, not just us who get to love you in real life, and what a privilege that is."

Harry Styles' mum Anne and sister Gemma have been watching his Wembley shows
Harry Styles' mum Anne and sister Gemma have been watching his Wembley shows. Picture: Instagram

After the show, both Gemma and their mum Anne Twist shared posts reflecting on Harry's mammoth achievement.

Anne shared an adorable picture of Harry as a baby being held by Gemma as a toddler followed by a snapshot of them hugging on stage at Wembley. In the caption she said: "From this to this …. 🥰 What a weekend! Hard to get my heart in check .. from stating, back in 1996, that my little boy would end up on stage, doing what I had no idea, but his comedic timing, sunshine personality, and his beautiful soul was visible even then.

"How could I have possibly known then that he would break records doing exactly what he was put in this world to do, that he would grow up being the kind of man the world needs right now."

She added: "My gorgeous girl, who has loved and protected him always, even when he was the annoying little brother to his quiet, studious big sister. I could not be prouder of you both, as humans, as siblings and as my babies.

"Knowing you are always there for me, but more importantly for each other … well that is my biggest achievement… and this is MY award 🥇"

Anne Twist shared this adorable throwback of Harry and Gemma as children
Anne Twist shared this adorable throwback of Harry and Gemma as children. Picture: Instagram @annetwist

Gemma shared a post full of pictures of her and Harry at Wembley Stadium and reflected on the moment she took to stage, saying: "Impossible to express in a short speech what it’s like to watch @harrystyles complete his record breaking 12 night run in such spectacular fashion…

"Not least because my legs were like jelly and I had to keep pausing to breathe. But as @mollyjane_x said before I went on - we don’t often get the chance to be brave for the people we love."

She joked: "Imagine doing 12 unbelievable shows and then watching your big sister experience a full existential crisis at speaking for one minute.

"Honoured to be asked… and truly just glad I didn’t pass out. Love you H! #togethertogether"

Saturday marked the end of the first two legs of Harry's Together, Together tour after 10 nights in Amsterdam and 12 in London.

He's now set to perform 4 nights in Brazil before heading to Mexico and then New York, where he is set to break another record with a huge 30 nights at Madison Square Gardens.

Read more Harry Styles news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Maya Jama pictured walking into the villa and Mica and Samraj hugging.

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2026? Latest recoupling results revealed

Love Island

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far

Love Island star Wil Anderson and pictured with his brother Elliot Anderson.

Who is Love Island's Wil Anderson’s brother? Meet footballer Elliot Anderson

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured at iHeart Awards in 2026 and broadway.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding favour revealed with sweet nod to '1989' song

Harry Styles paid tribute to Liam Payne at the end of his record-breaking Wembley residency

Harry Styles thanks "dear friend" Liam Payne in moving tribute during record-breaking Wembley show

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

Love Island

Exclusive
Billie Eilish reveals the exact moment she realised she was about to go on stage with Justin Bieber at Coachella

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish reveals moment Justin Bieber Coachella surprise was almost spoiled

Exclusive
Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb's Gemma Collins reveals how she nearly QUIT the show again

TV & Film

Exclusive
Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley

Niall Horan reveals how he first met girlfriend Amelia Woolley ahead of 'Dinner Party' release

Exclusive
Love Island's Scott and Leanne address if they've made their relationship official

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Scott and Leanne on whether they're official yet

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Millie Court reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Millie reveals truth of Lucinda's "baby voice"

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits