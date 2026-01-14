Harry Styles Madison Square Garden residency 2026 rumours explained

Harry Styles is reportedly returning for his second MSG residency. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles is rumoured to have booked multiple shows for New York's Madison Square Garden in 2026 - here's everything you need to know about the rumours.

If teasing new music with a new website and billboards all around the world wasn't enough, Harry Styles is now rumoured to have booked his second Madison Square Garden residency.

With rumours for his highly-anticipated fourth solo album reaching fever pitch, fans are now convinced Harry is finally going to be making his return to stage after ending his 173 date tour 'Love On Tour' in Italy in 2023.

On Monday 12th January, fans discovered a brand new website called 'We Belong Together' a nod to a video Harry shared in December, initiating his comeback. The website was showing nothing but shot of the crowd from his final 'Love On Tour' show.

Then they began to notice billboards popping up across the globe with the same messaging. But soon after, there were different phrases showing up, such as 'Let The Light In' and 'Here We Go Again'. And it didn't go unnoticed by fans that Harry changed his official discord server from You Are Home to We Belong Together.

Now that we've officially left Harry's House, wouldn't 'We Belong Together' be the perfect slogan for a tour? Well, here's what we know.

Harry Styles performing onstage at Madison Square Garden. Picture: Getty

Is Harry Styles doing a Madison Square Garden residency in 2026?

While Harry hasn't confirmed whether or not all of this means new music or a tour, Page Six have reported that the One Direction star is returning to MSG for multiple shows this year.

In 2022, during his 'Love On Tour', Harry performed a historic 15-night, sold-out residency in August and September. On Harry's rumoured 2026 MSG residency, the publication said: "It’s not yet clear how many shows the One Direction alum will do at the world-famous arena this time around, but we’re told he’ll be there for a significant chunk of time."

If this wasn't enough, it's also been rumoured that he's booked 12 dates at London’s Wembley Stadium for 2026 too. However, take all of this with a pinch of salt as nothing is confirmed as neither Harry or his team have addresses the rumours.

Harry Styles hasn't performed on stage since 2023. Picture: Getty

Whether the upcoming tour rumours are true or not, fans can't help but get excited over the possibility of Harry's return to stage after an almost three year hiatus.

On X, one fan said: "looks like I’m moving to New York." Another penned: "choosing to believe this is true bc i need it to be."

And someone else said: "do I trust Page Six… not really as they are hit and miss in terms of reliability. will I believe this because I want it to be true… also yes."

This comes after Harry kick-started his comeback with an eight-and-a-half minute film on YouTube titled 'Forever, Forever' on Saturday 27th December 2025. In the video, Harry's fans are seen queuing and waiting eagerly for his concert to begin.

They're then shown sharing friendship bracelets, dancing together, braiding each other's hair and speculating over what his concert outfit will be while camping out for the show.

The film then showed Harry taking to stage, sitting down at a piano and saying 'I wrote this for you' in Italian. After performing an instrumental, the video ended with shot of the crowd and the words 'WE BELONG TOGETHER'.

This phrase has been everywhere since Harry started teasing something, and has fans thinking it could be an album title or tour name.

