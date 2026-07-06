Harry Styles thanks "dear friend" Liam Payne in moving tribute during record-breaking Wembley show

Harry Styles paid tribute to Liam Payne at the end of his record-breaking Wembley residency. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles paid tribute to his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne at the end of his record-breaking Wembley residency for the Together, Together tour.

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Harry Styles' last night at Wembley Stadium on the Together, Together tour was full of special moments as he celebrated breaking the record for the most nights performed at the iconic London venue.

He was surprised on stage by his sister Gemma who congratulated him for his record-breaking 12 night Wembley stint. And as Harry said his thank yous towards the end of the show he shouted out his One Direction bandmates, including Liam Payne who tragically died in October 2024 at just 31 years old.

Harry Styles thanked his "dear friend Liam" during the final Together, Together Wembley show. Picture: Getty

On the first night at Wembley, Harry had reflected on how 16 years before he'd come with his sister to Wembley to audition for The X Factor at Wembley Arena. Then on his final night he thanked the boys who were a part of that life-changing experience.

Speaking to the mammoth crowd, Harry said: "I wouldn't be on this stage if it wasn't for four friends of mine who were a massive part of this journey. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Zayn and my dear friend Liam."

Fans also noted that Liam’s parents were in attendance at the final show, as well as his sister Ruth and her son.

Harry has understandably been very reserved when it comes to discussing Liam and his passing, but earlier this year he did address it for the first time, explaining that he's found it hard to mourn publicly.

In conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Harry said: "Full transparency, I struggle with that a little bit even. I think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with kind of acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of own part of your grief in a way."

One Direction formed in 2010. Picture: Getty

Shortly after Liam's passing, Harry shared a tribute to him on Instagram, which read: "I am truly devastated by Liam's passing.

"His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving.

"The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend. My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did."

Harry will now leave the UK and head to Brazil for the next leg of his Together, Together tour.

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