EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles explained how spending time in Berlin shaped his new music.

A new Harry album, single, tour AND music video - we used to dream of times like these! And now, Harry Styles is officially spilling all the details on what inspired his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

After teasing fans with a music video, a new website and billboards all over the world, Harry announced his fourth solo album KATTDO would be dropping March 6th. And to accompany the record, Harry released the lead single 'Aperture', giving fans a taste of what his new era sounds like.

While fans have been teasing Harry for his many 'side quests' over the last few years (marathon running, Berlin clubbing etc.), it turns out these events are actually what inspired his new record.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, Harry told our own Jordan North that he did a lot of "travelling for fun" after his tour wrapped, saying: "I think because I’d been touring a lot for a lot of my life I think I’d got really used to missing a lot of things with friends and stuff.

"You know, whether it was invites and stuff I think I got really used to saying no to things because I just wasn’t able to go to a lot of things. And I think last year I just had a real start of the year where I was like, ‘I’m going to say yes to everything.’"

He added: "And if my friend invites me anywhere and it sounds at all fun, then I’m just going to say yes and do that until that stops being a good idea. And it’s just been so positive for me to just go and do that.

"And I think being with people and being on the other side of the audience experience than I’m used to being on has been the most important thing for me. It’s been just a massive reminder of how special it is to be in a crowd, experiencing live music and be in a dark pit with people dancing.

"It’s been a really beautiful reminder for me that at shows, whether I’m on stage or off stage, we are all here for the same thing."

The 31-year-old singer explained that his years off saying "yes" to things actually led to creating Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

On where the sound of the album, which is sonically very different to his last album Harry's House, came from, he said: "I think largely the kind of sound was just from going out. I spent a lot of time in Berlin last year and I was meeting a lot of fun and interesting people and hearing a lot of different kinds of music. And I kind of just started feeling how that was influencing the music I was making.

"And I was just kind of loving what I felt like it would allow me to do on stage and just be really immersed in the music. That was kind of the goal was to make an album that I could enjoy playing as much as I enjoyed making it."

So, after being spotted outside Berlin's infamous club, Berghain, Harry has confirmed the record was inspired by Berlin nights out.

He explained: "Yeah, I think just being able to be in a crowd and be with friends and be in spaces feeling safe enough to, you know, get a little loose and dance and stuff."

It's been four years since Harry released any music, and it turns out that was very intentional. As well using his life experiences to inspired the music, he said he needed the time off to "fall in love" with creating music again.

He told Jordan he wanted a "strong why" for making another album after finishing his mammoth Love On Tour, tour "The answer can’t just be ‘well, I’ve finished the tour so now I’m going to make another album and then after that I do this and then I put it out and then I do another tour,’" he said.

Harry explained that he wanted to "pay attention" to corners of his life that he neglected while on tour. Adding: "So, I think for me it was a really important couple of years for me personally to kind of honestly just fall in love with music all over again and to kind of understand why being in a crowd is so special to people.

"And I felt like I had some of my own experiences like that that I haven’t always had that many of. […] And I think being able to go to a show and really enjoy it and immerse myself in being an audience member is the thing that influenced why I wanted to make this album."

So, while Harry was off living his best life and us fans were wanting him back in the studio, it turns out he was cooking up HS4 all along!

Watch Harry Styles' interview with Capital Breakfast on Global Player or on Capital's YouTube right now.

