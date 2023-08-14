Harry Styles’ New Girlfriend Taylor Russell Has A ‘Secret Link’ To Kylie Jenner

14 August 2023

Inside Taylor Russell's link to Kylie Jenner
Inside Taylor Russell's link to Kylie Jenner. Picture: Alamy

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles are said to be in the early stages of dating - but the actress has been in A-list circles for a while.

Taylor Russell has been making headlines recently after she and Harry Styles appeared to confirm their romance following weeks of dating rumours.

However, this isn’t Taylor’s first time in A-list circles as the Canadian actress is said to have a link to Kylie Jenner.

Taylor has some impressive credits to her name in the world of film & TV, and one in particular where fans may notice her from is her 2022 role in Bones And All alongside Timothée Chalamet.

Harry Styles flustered by fan’s risqué response

Taylor Russell is believed to be dating Harry Styles
Taylor Russell is believed to be dating Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been growing close
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been growing close. Picture: Alamy

While the duo were promoting their film last year, they sparked romance rumours after appearing to be very cosy with each other - however, this was never confirmed by either of them.

Fast-forward to 2023, Wonka star Timothée is believed to be dating lip kit queen Kylie, while Taylor is growing close to Harry - who also just so happened to date Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner way back in 2013-2014.

In recent weeks, Taylor and Harry were spotted getting cosy in London after the former One Direction star attended the press night of Taylor’s new play The Effect at the National theatre - and they appeared to get close to one another at the show’s after party, in photos obtained by this tabloid.

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet faced dating rumours last year
Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet faced dating rumours last year. Picture: Alamy
Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet starred together in Bones And All
Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet starred together in Bones And All. Picture: Alamy
Kylie Jenner is said to be dating Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner is said to be dating Timothée Chalamet. Picture: Alamy/Disney

This comes after the Canadian actress and the British singer were first pictured together in June - and Taylor was later spotted at his 'Love On Tour' concert in Vienna, enjoying the gig in the VIP section.

Before romance rumours with Taylor, Harry was briefly linked to model Emily Ratajkowski after they were spotted sharing a few kisses while they were both in Tokyo in March.

However, he split from his long-term girlfriend and Don’t Worry, Darling co-star Olivia Wilde in November last year after almost two years together.

