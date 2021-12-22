Harry Styles Is ‘Getting To Know’ Girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s Kids Ahead Of Anniversary

22 December 2021, 16:42 | Updated: 22 December 2021, 21:21

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Harry Styles has been spending more time with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s two kids as their relationship gets more serious.

Harry Styles’ relationship with Olivia Wilde has taken the next step as the former One Direction star has been getting to know her two kids.

The A-list couple is approaching their one-year anniversary and it seems things have been getting serious between the pair.

Not only is Harry spending more time with Olivia’s two children, Otis and Daisy, but the actress has been getting to know the singer’s mum, Anne Twist.

Olivia Wilde Addresses Harry Styles Relationship For The First Time

Harry Styles is getting to know Olivia Wilde's two children
Harry Styles is getting to know Olivia Wilde's two children. Picture: Alamy
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are approaching their one-year anniversary
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are approaching their one-year anniversary. Picture: Getty

A source told People: “Harry is slowly getting to know her kids. Olivia is also spending time with Harry's mom."

They continued: “[They try] to see each other as much as possible. Olivia has been flying nonstop between L.A., where her kids live, to join Harry on tour.

"She always seems focused on just making it all work. She is really Harry's biggest fan." 

Olivia Wilde has been getting to know Harry Styles' mum
Olivia Wilde has been getting to know Harry Styles' mum. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating at the beginning of 2021
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating at the beginning of 2021. Picture: Alamy

The insider went on to add that the couple ‘have a great relationship’.

Olivia has been the ultimate supportive girlfriend, with the Don’t Worry, Darling director attending a string of Harry’s US tour dates for his Love On Tour shows in recent months.

She even brought along her two kids, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis, to one of the shows where they enjoyed the gig with Harry’s mum.

TV & Film

TV & Film

