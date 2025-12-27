Harry Styles makes surprise return with 'Forever, Forever' music video

27 December 2025, 17:50 | Updated: 27 December 2025, 18:25

What does Harry Styles 'Forever, Forever' music video mean? Here's everything we know so far about his surprise return.
What does Harry Styles 'Forever, Forever' music video mean? Here's everything we know so far about his surprise return. Picture: Getty / Youtube

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles shared a video titled 'Forever, Forever'. Watch below.

Harry Styles has broken his hiatus from music (which happened without announcement after his last Love On Tour show date in 2023) with a surprise music video.

On Saturday 22nd July 2023, Harry drew a close to his 173 date tour in Italy. During the show, he performed a 10-minute instrumental he had written.

Now, on Saturday 27th December 2025, Harry has shared an eight-and-a-half minute film to YouTube titled 'Forever, Forever'. In the video, his Italian fans are seen queuing and waiting eagerly for his concert to begin.

His fans are shown sharing friendship bracelets, dancing together, braiding each other's hair and speculating over his concert outfit while camping out for the show.

Then the film shows Harry taking to stage, sitting down at a piano and reciting the piece of music. The end of the video closes on a shot of the crowd with the words 'WE BELONG TOGETHER'.

Forever, Forever

What does Harry Styles' 'Forever, Forever' music video mean?

So far we don't know exactly what this means, but after more than two years away from music - doing his various side quests - fans are hoping this is Harry teasing a return to music or touring.

Under the video, one fan said: "IF WE BELONG TOGETHER COME BACK"

Another wrote: "I choose to read this as Harry telling us "don't worry, I'm coming back soon". Homies, let's be ready for 2026."

And a third said: "THERE IS LIFE AFTER THE COTTAGE THANK YOU HARRY"

Since his final show in Italy, despite endless rumours and hopeful fan theories, Harry hasn't returned to the world of music and instead has been expanding his brand 'Pleasing'.

