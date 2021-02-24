Harry Styles's 'Delightful' Fashion Sense Lands Him A Spot On Best Dressed List

24 February 2021, 10:44

Harry Styles lands a spot on best dressed list
Harry Styles lands a spot on best dressed list. Picture: Golden YouTube/ PA

Harry Styles has landed a spot on another Best Dressed Celebrity list thanks to he flamboyant and fun sense of style and we agree with every word spoken about the singer-turned-fashion-icon.

Harry Styles has landed himself a spot on another Best Dressed list along with other style icons including BTS and Timothée Chalamet with the 'Adore You' singer being described as having a 'delightful' and 'fun' sense of style and honestly, wbk.

Esquire has compiled its list of their 40 best dressed guy stars and Harry, 27, came in at the very same number as his age.

Harry Styles’ Film My Policeman Are Looking For Extras To Work In Brighton

They described his whole aesthetic as: "In a word: delightful. That’s how we’d describe Harry Styles’s, er, style."

They gave a special shoutout to his nails, overall panache and ability to make the whole world smile looking at him which, unsurprisingly, we couldn't agree with more.

They concluded by saying: "Achieve even half of that enjoyment level yourself and you’re on the right track."

This is by no means the first time Harry has been praised for his incredible style which has evolved since his One Direction days right up to him gracing the cover of Vogue in a dress.

We may have also written an entire piece on how we will never, ever be able to get his denim, rhinestone ensemble from his 2019 Jingle Bell Ball performance out of our head- and yes, the year is 2021 and no, it hasn't gone anywhere.

Seeing Haz get the style recognition he deserves makes us as happy as hearing lockdown is easing which is definitely saying something.

