Harry Styles Fans Lose It As He's Announced For Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Harry Styles is performing at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Harry Styles was the first artist to be announced for Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 and Harries cannot cope!

Capital's Summertime Ball 2022 line-up was announced on Monday morning and Harry Styles was the first baller confirmed!

After making his Coachella debut, Harry will drop third album 'Harry's House' before making his debut as a soloist at Wembley Stadium seven years after performing with One Direction.

Naturally, the internet went into meltdown when Roman Kemp announced the line-up on Capital Breakfast, with capital letters taking over our Twitter feed for good.

"Let me have a breather god he's insane i love him [sic]," one person screamed.

"This line-up is 1000/10," rightly commented another.

"Playing Wembley 3x in the span of one week, king s*** right there," tweeted a third, referencing Harry's UK and Europe stadium tour this summer.

"MY MAN REALLY SAID I COULDN'T DO ANY SHOWS FOR TWO YEARS LETS DO THEM ALL NOW," another fan screamed.

MY MAN REALLY SAID I COULDN'T DO ANY SHOWS FOR TWO YEARS LETS DO THEM ALL NOW — D☀️ (@otbsweethome) April 25, 2022

THANK U THANK U OMGGGGGG IM SO HAPPY — kimberley🐸 (@kimberIeyx) April 25, 2022

harry king of the world — lucrezia (@parisrhome) April 25, 2022

Harry last performed at Wembley Stadium with 1D in 2015, but this time around he'll be performing as a solo artist with a catalogue of his own massive hits.

After releasing 'As It Was' earlier this month Harry's about to treat fans to a whole new album on 20 May.

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale exclusively via Global Player at 9am on Thursday 28th April. Listeners who are logged in to Global Player and Barclaycard customers will get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets from Tuesday morning at 9am. This year, Global Player is the exclusive platform to buy tickets.

