Harry Styles Donates Signed Guitar For Music Charity Helping Industry Professionals Affected By COVID-19

12 August 2020, 14:20

Harry Styles' fans praised the star for donating his guitar to the music organisation
Harry Styles' fans praised the star for donating his guitar to the music organisation. Picture: PA/Twitter

Harry Styles has auctioned off a signed guitar to raise money for MusiCares - an organisation helping out those in the industry who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry Styles has proven time and time again that he’s the most thoughtful pop star around and he’s come through with another reason why!

According to a fan account of the One Direction star, he has auctioned off a signed guitar to help MusiCares, which is a charity helping those who have been affected by COVID-19, in the music industry.

Harry Styles Fan Creates Hilarious Compilation Of One Direction Star Speaking French

Taking to Twitter, the account @TheHarryNews, said: "Harry has donated another signed guitar to be auctioned off at @JuliensAuctions.

"The auction supports MusiCares who will use the money raised to help industry professionals affected by COVID-19.”

The Harry Styles fan account claimed the 1D star will be auctioning off a guitar
The Harry Styles fan account claimed the 1D star will be auctioning off a guitar. Picture: Twitter

It wasn’t long before the tweet went viral, with thousands of fans praising the ‘Adore You’ singer for being the kindest guy!

One person wrote: “The sweetest most thoughtful man ever.”

“His heart is too good,” added another.

“Love to see it,” shared a third.

Harry Styles has previously donated to the music organisation
Harry Styles has previously donated to the music organisation. Picture: Twitter
Fans branded Harry Styles the 'sweetest' man
Fans branded Harry Styles the 'sweetest' man. Picture: Twitter
Harry Styles also auctioned off a guitar two years ago
Harry Styles also auctioned off a guitar two years ago. Picture: PA

The account then went on to say that this isn’t the first time the ‘Falling’ star has donated a signed guitar.

They wrote: "Harry also supported Music Cares in 2018 by donating a signed guitar and by performing at a special event honoring Fleetwood Mac as recipients of the Person of the Year Award [sic].”

The guitar, which was donated in 2018, read: “All my love, Harry Styles.”

The closing bid was a staggering $3,840 (£2,947)!

