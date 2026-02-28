Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' for the first time opening The BRIT Awards 2026

Harry Styles performing 'Aperture' live for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles performed his 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' song 'Aperture' live for the first time opening The BRIT Awards 2026.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles returned to The BRIT Awards in a big way, opening the 2026 show with his first-ever live performance of his Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. lead single 'Aperture'.

After walking the red carpet in a timeless pinstripe Chanel suit, he ditched the jacket and put his ballet pumps to use dancing as he performed 'Aperture' on the Co-op Live stage.

Harry performed with a choir of backing vocalists and an army of dancers dressed in jeans and crop tops.

Read more: Harry Styles makes his first BRITs red carpet appearance in three years

Harry Styles performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

The One Direction star looked elated as he performed his dance track to a crowd of 23,500 and everyone watching from home.

Harry nodded to his 'Aperture' music video dance break throughout the performance and ended the the song with some synchronised jazz hands.

Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year, in an exclusive interview with Capital Breakfast, Harry told Jordan North about the inspiration behind 'Aperture'.

"I think largely the kind of sound was just from going out. I spent a lot of time in Berlin last year and I was meeting a lot of fun and interesting people and hearing a lot of different kinds of music," he explained.

Harry Styles performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Discussing his experience in Berlin specifically, Harry added: "I think just being able to be in a crowd and be with friends and be in spaces feeling safe enough to, you know, get a little loose and dance and stuff."

His BRITs 2026 performance saw him fully embody what 'Aperture' means to him as he let loose and danced his ballet pumps off.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.