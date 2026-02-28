Harry Styles makes his first BRITs red carpet appearance in three years

28 February 2026, 19:16 | Updated: 28 February 2026, 20:46

Harry Styles arrives at The BRIT Awards
Harry Styles arrives at The BRIT Awards. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles is back at The BRIT Awards! Here's a closer look at his BRITs 2026 red carpet outfit.

Harry Styles has returned to The BRIT Awards in 2026 after three years away from the ceremony!

The One Direction star last attended The BRITs in 2023 when he performed his 'Harry's House' track 'As It Was' wearing a cropped red sequinned Gucci jacket, and took home four BRIT Award trophies.

Tonight Harry is set to perform again, this time taking to the Manchester Co-op Live arena stage to perform songs from his upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2026
Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Over the years, Harry has become known for his brilliantly executed BRITs red carpet looks.

In 2021, Harry wore the iconic Gucci graphic-print suit in retro sepia-toned hues. In 2023, he was dressed in an all black, velvet Harris Reed suit that was completed with a giant corsage.

This year, Harry opted for a timeless black and white pinstripe Chanel suit and he is looking oh so good!

Harry Styles at The BRIT Awards 2026
Harry Styles at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

After Harry stepped out in jeans, a cropped Dior jacket and mint green pumps at the Grammys this year, it seems he's returned to his original stylistic form for The BRITs. Although the addition of black ballet pumps does reflect his current KATTDO era.

Harry's appearance at this year's ceremony is a personal one as it's held in Manchester, not too far from his hometown Holmes Chapel.

Plus, Harry is a key investor and shareholder in the the location, Manchester Co-op Live Arena Live, which only opened two years ago.

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2026
Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

