After Harry Styles’ Bedtime Story – Other Celebrity Sleep Stories You Need To Listen To

A number of celebrities have recorded sleep stories. Picture: Getty / PA

Harry Styles’ bedtime reading on Calm is the soothing sleep story we all need in times like these, but which other celebrities have nighttime tales?

Harry Styles’ sleep story for Calm has been sending fans and meditators into a gentle snooze for the past week, after the ‘Adore You’ singer recorded ‘Dream with Me’ by Steve Cleverley for the app.

The 35-minute story mixes music and magic with Harry’s distinctive voice, sending listeners into a dreamland trance.

But if, like most fans, you’ve listened to it on repeat for days you might be on the hunt for something similar.

Harry Styles isn't the only celebrity with a bedtime story. Picture: Calm

A number of celebrities have recorded bedtime stories and guided meditation for sleep, and some have proved to be almost as popular as Mr Styles’.

Calm have guided meditations and stories recorded by the likes of Matthew McConaughey, Kelly Rowland, Leona Lewis, and Lucy Liu.

McConaughey’s ‘Wonder’ bedtime story is a popular choice amongst restless sleepers.

You can also find stars reading classic books on Audible, with Jake Gyllenhaal reading The Great Gatsby and Anne Hathaway reading The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Tom Hanks has also loaned his iconic voice to the app, for a reading of The Dutch House.

Nick Jonas’ reading of The Perfect Swing is also frequently praised for its drift-off abilities.

If it’s mediation which works better for you at bedtime, Chris Hemsworth has recorded guided meditations on CENTR, while Russell Brand has a guided mediation for beginners on YouTube.

