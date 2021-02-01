Harry Styles’ Fans Share Rare Baby Pics Of The Star To Celebrate His 27th Birthday

1 February 2021, 10:22 | Updated: 1 February 2021, 10:36

Harry Styles' fandom has shared adorable snaps of the hitmaker for his birthday
Harry Styles' fandom has shared adorable snaps of the hitmaker for his birthday. Picture: Twitter/PA

Harry Styles is celebrating his birthday and people have been sharing the most adorable pics of the star from when he was younger!

It’s officially Harry Styles day as we celebrate the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star’s 27th birthday!

In true fandom style, Haz’s fanbase has supplied us with probably the cutest gift of all - baby pics of the One Direction singer.

It comes as no surprise that the ‘Adore You’ hitmaker has been beaut AF since birth but these snaps are just the cherry on top to prove it!

Rare snaps of a young Harry Styles have been circulating on social media.
Rare snaps of a young Harry Styles have been circulating on social media. Picture: Twitter
Fans have been sending birthday wishes to Harry Styles.
Fans have been sending birthday wishes to Harry Styles. Picture: Twitter

One fan put together a string of pics of Haz, including a snap of the star in a school photo and he has the exact same smile as he does now!

Other photos of the 'Fine Line' star showed a young Haz with cake on his face as a baby, to a pic of him holding a tarantula.

You name it and Stylers have already found the pics!

Not only are the snaps adorable, but the messages fans have been sending him are making us a bit emotional!

Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday.
Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday. Picture: Twitter

One fan wrote: “Happy birthday @Harry_Styles [heart emoji]. I cannot explain in words how much I love u. U did so much for me, u always made me feel good. I can only say thank u for everything, happy birthday again [heart emoji]. 27 #Happybirthdayharry [sic].”

“Happy Birthday to the most special person to exist, I don’t think I would be able to thank you enough for everything you’ve done. You’ve saved my life more time then I can count. I don’t know what I’d do without you. I Love You. Happy 27 Birthday my love [heart emoji] @Harry_Styles [sic],” shared another.

If that wasn't cute enough, Harry's mum, Anne, even shared possibly the cutest snap of the star as a kid, writing: "Happy Birthday my youngest pup. [heart emoji] you xxx [sic]."

I think it’s safe to say the love for Hazza has been extra present today - happy birthday king!

Harry Styles is celebrating his 27th birthday – and so are we

Happy Birthday Harry Styles! The Best Fan Celebrations From Cakes To Party Bags As Haz Turns 27
Harry Styles' mum shared a heartwarming post for her son's birthday.

Harry Styles’ Mum Reveals His Nickname In Heartfelt Birthday Post

