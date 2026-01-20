Harry Styles announces 'Aperture' as first single from 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally'

Harry Styles' song 'Aperture' drops on Friday 23rd January. Picture: Harry Styles

By Abbie Reynolds

What does Harry Styles' 'Aperture' mean? Harry has just announced it the first single of his upcoming album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' - here's what it means and when it's being released.

The wait is over! After nearly four years of clowning, we actually have new Harry Styles music and it's coming so soon. Harry just announced that the first single of his upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. is going to be released this Friday (23rd January).

Following teasers all around the word, Harry announced his highly-anticipated fourth solo album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. would be dropping March 6th. Ahead of it's release the former One Direction star is treating fans to a glimpse inside the record, starting off with the song 'Aperture'.

While the only insight we currently have into Harry's new music is a cryptic voice note of him singing 'we belong together', there were actually clues about this song before the album was even announced.

What does Harry Styles' 'Aperture' mean?

Aperture refers to the adjustable opening in a camera lens that controls how much light is being let into an image.

Think of it like your eye pupils, when you're in the dark your pupils dilate (get bigger) to let more light in and help you see. However, when you're in bright light, your pupils contract (get smaller) to stop so much light flooding in and therefore helping you to see better.

The same thing works for a camera, if it is set to a large aperture, more light is let in to create the image - and vice versa.

Harry had actually teased this song title in his original promo, before the album announcement as fans spotted posters with the phrase 'let the light in' popping up around the world.

Plus, if you're signed up to the HSHQ WhatsApp if you text them the phrase 'let the light in', it replies with an emoji of a camera.

“SEE YOU VERY SOON”

“LET THE LIGHT IN”

“IT’S ALL WAITING THERE”

HARRY STYLES WHAT ARE YOU TELLING US 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NIypCrkqkD — lili 💋🪩 (@stereoliv) January 12, 2026

Fans had also predicted cameras would be linked to the album after seeing the Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. cover artwork designed by Braúlio Amado.

After the artwork was revealed, one fan said: "Harry Styles is so creative. I can’t get over how the album cover is a digital camera. The picture is the screen and the letters are the buttons."

When does Harry Styles' song 'Aperture' come out?

The release date for Harry's single 'Aperture' is Friday 23rd January at midnight in the UK. The time difference means that in the states, it drops at 7pm ET on Thursday 22nd January.

