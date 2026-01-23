Harry Styles' 'Aperture' music video dance break sends fans wild

Harry Styles fans are losing it over his choreo in 'Aperture' music video. Picture: Official Video for “Aperture” by Harry Styles

By Abbie Reynolds

Harry Styles has released a music video for 'Aperture', the first single from his album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.' and fans are living for the dance break.

Harry Styles is truly back and better than ever. After taking some time off to say yes to plans, dance in dark rooms and travel the world - Harry is releasing his fourth solo album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. on March 6th.

Letting fans into the world of KATTDO early, he dropped 'Aperture' on January 23rd. Talking about in the inspiration behind the song, he told Capital Breakfast's Jordan North: "I think largely the kind of sound was just from going out. I spent a lot of time in Berlin last year and I was meeting a lot of fun and interesting people and hearing a lot of different kinds of music."

He said he wanted the song to reflect "being able to be in a crowd and be with friends and be in spaces feeling safe enough to, you know, get a little loose and dance and stuff".

And now, on the same day 'Aperture' dropped, Harry has released an accompanying music video and fans are living for the choreography.

Harry Styles - Aperture (Official Video)

In the 'Aperture' music video, Harry is seen in an empty hotel trying to get through to the reception desk. After failing to get through on the phone in his hotel room, he wanders down to the lobby where a man with a plastic bag, which says 'have a nice day', is watching him.

Eventually the man, portrayed by dancer Danny Dolan, begins to chase Harry and they both fall down a large flight of stairs. Once they fall to the last step, Harry is caught by the stranger and appears to give in to him as they break out into dance.

As well as jazz choreography, they perform the iconic Dirty Dancing lift and some spins we haven't seen outside of Strictly Come Dancing or that one scene in Matilda when the girl is spun around by her pigtails, iykyk. They're also seen flipping, which the credits confirm were performed by stunt men.

Harry Styles in the Aperture music video. Picture: Official Video for “Aperture” by Harry Styles

What does Harry Styles' Aperture music video mean?

Well, until Harry speaks out about what he intended the music video to portray we don't have a solid answer. However, it could be interpreted that the man chasing him is 'a good time', rather then him chasing a good time, it's chasing him. And after putting it off for so long he finally gives in, or in this case jumps into a Dirty Dancing lift.

You could come to this conclusion, because when Harry spoke to Capital Breakfast's Jordan North he explained how he had got used to saying no to things because he was touring so much. But as soon as touring was over he decided to say yes to things and spent time going out and having fun with friends.

It's these moments, when he found himself in a crowd dancing and letting loose, that he felt inspired to create his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

He said: "I think because I’d been touring a lot for a lot of my life I think I’d got really used to missing a lot of things with friends and stuff. You know, whether it was invites and stuff I think I got really used to saying no to things because I just wasn’t able to go to a lot of things.

"And I think last year I just had a real start of the year where I was like, ‘I’m going to say yes to everything.’"

He added: "And if my friend invites me anywhere and it sounds at all fun, then I’m just going to say yes and do that until that stops being a good idea. And it’s just been so positive for me to just go and do that."

📼- harry styles aperture music video dancebreak hs4 kiss all the time disco occasionally 2026 pic.twitter.com/ALsS4bcyPs — ؘ (@shwogirl) January 23, 2026

harry styles during the aperture music video

pic.twitter.com/xm3bEODXAU — dani (@__daniellle__) January 23, 2026

harry in the aperture music video pic.twitter.com/50tNSATznv — nalani (@mikorrie) January 23, 2026

that choreography segment in the aperture music video has me feeling like this pic.twitter.com/V4HboyajVM — hailey (@mindofhailey) January 23, 2026

