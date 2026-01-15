Harry Styles fans divided over 'fake' 10pm PST announcement

Harry Styles fans divided over 'fake' announcement. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

What time is 10pm PST in UK time zones? Fans divided over 'fake' Harry Styles post teasing 01.15 10pm PST announcement.

It looks like fake accounts are spawning amid the hype of a possible Harry Styles announcement. Excitement surrounding Harry right now has reached fever-pitch, as it appears he's teasing his grand return to music and performing.

After he released a surprise music video in December, fans have been scouring the streets and the internet for any more clues about Harry's possible return. In doing so, fans came across a new website called 'We Belong Together' and after that billboards with the same phrase started to pop up around the world.

Naturally, Harries worldwide had been sent into overdrive at this point, which was only worsened with rumours that he's booked Madison Square Gardens for a possible tour. Then... Harry shared a voice note with fans signed up for updates.

And following the voice note, a post has gone viral suggesting an announcement is coming on Thursday 15th January at 10pm PST.

Is Harry Styles announcing something at 10pm PST?

Harry Styles performing at MSG. Picture: Getty

What is 10pm PST in the UK?

10pm PST (Pacific Standard Time) is 6am in the UK (GMT- Greenwich Mean Time).

What is 10pm PST in EST?

10pm PST (Pacific Standard Time) is 1am in EST (Eastern Standard Time)

Harry Styles fans have been quickly looking to find this out after a post went viral from an Instagram account called webelongtogethr.co which teased an announcement at 10pm PST. The post reads: "SEE YOU THERE 01.15. 10PM (PST)."

However this is not a verified account, and it has no ties to Harry Styles or his team, so it is more than likely a fake announcement post. So, for now, don't rush to set those alarms.

Some fans have been quick to shut this post down, commenting things like, "Hey so does Harry know about this" and, "THIS IS NOT AN OFFICIAL ACCOUNT".

But we can resonate with this diva who commented: "✨✨✨I don’t mind if this is not official, I’m believing it for the sake of my mental health ✨✨✨"

Fans are convinced Harry is teasing a come back. Picture: Getty

But what can you believe? Well, Harry's official website has an arrow pointing to sign up and fans have said they think the arrow is getting smaller and smaller. This could be true, and could suggest Harry is counting down to an announcement.

However, until Harry or his team share something, don't fall for the speculation and rumours online - it's very easy too.

What is real, despite people being unsure about it, is the voice note sent out via the HSHQ community messages. The voice note hears a hushed Harry sing 'we belong together'.

What does it all mean, a tour? HS4 is on the way? A lead single? No one knows just yet, but we are well and truly locked in for any Harry updates.

