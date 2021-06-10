Harry Styles Themed Watermelon Sugar Spa Promises To Leave You Golden

A hotel has made a Harry Styles-themed spa day inspired by the star. Picture: Getty/YouTube

The Watermelon Sugar-inspired spa day is the ultimate day out for Harry Styles fans.

Harry Styles has gone from influencing new walks in fashion to music and now a spa day!

Yep - you heard correctly, there’s now a spa day inspired by the former One Direction star, and it’s full of treats that are guaranteed to give you the ultimate Haz experience.

Located in Harry’s birth town, the very first spa inspired by the ‘Adore You’ star is at the Abbey Hotel, Redditch.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar High Spa Day’ offers two treatments across 1 hour and 20 minutes and includes a number of perks.

The Harry Styles-inspired spa is located in Redditch. Picture: PA

According to the hotel's website, a picnic lunch is included as well as a watermelon lemonade drink to have after your treatment in the relaxation room.

Full use of leisure facilities is also available.

Let's face it, it wouldn’t be Haz-filled without some great puns named after his songs, which is why the treatments are as follows:

An Adore You' Elemis skin facial with a ‘Breathe Me In’ candle burning whilst you pamper - 55 minutes



A Watermelon, Yuzu and Pink Beets full body scrub whilst listening to Harry Styles hits - 25 minutes

There's a Harry Styles-themed spa day. Picture: YouTube

According to the website, you can treat yourself to the Harry-themed spa for £72.

The hotel has also teased a whole range of Harry-inspired beauty products including a moisturiser, a shower gel and a bubble bath.

Here's to hoping we get a 1D-inspired spa day soon!

