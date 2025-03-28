Hailey Bieber responds to hate with sweet comment

Hailey Bieber responds to hate with sweet comment. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Hailey Bieber has weighed in on the endless hate she's been receiving recently.

Hailey Bieber is stronger than us all. Ever since she began dating Justin Bieber in 2018, she has received hate and backlash and has been constantly pit against Justin's ex girlfriend Selena Gomez.

While Selena and Hailey have both addressed the fabricated feud multiple times, fans in both camps seem adamant to compare the two. This ongoing comparison was heightened recently by new Selena Gomez music coming out and Justin posting a poorly-judged meme to his IG story.

And, incase you missed it, there's an in depth video that is doing the rounds online which suggests Hailey 'stalked' both Selena and Justin before she dated Justin, her now husband. According to TMZ Hailey is even taking legal action against online hate like this as a result.

Justin and Hailey married in 2018 and had a big wedding in 2019. Picture: Getty

But behind the hate-filled noise, there are Hailey fans who are trying give Hailey the support she most likely needs at this moment in time.

One fan who successfully cut through the noise is Isabella. Taking to TikTok, Isabella said: "Hailey, I want you to know that for every person who has ever hated on you on the internet, or will ever hate you, there are two who love you.

"We all love you so much and you just maybe don’t hear it as much because hate is always louder than love on the internet."

By some miracle, the video made it onto Hailey's for you page and the mum-of-one replied: "You are so sweet and beautiful! Thank you."

Fans also think one of Justin's latest Instagram posts was Hailey's way of saying 'f you' to the haters as she's seen with her middle finger up to the camera. This came after Justin shared a surprising meme to his IG story.

In the meme, a kid is sticking his middle fingers up and the caption read: "POV me behind my girlfriend after she makes me mad." The 'Sorry' singer reshared it to his Instagram story which added fuel to the ever-burning fire of speculation that he and Hailey are going through a rough patch.

Hailey went on to reshare the picture of her to her own Instagram story with the love song 'All My Life' by K-Ci & JoJo playing over the top.

Hailey Bieber on Justin's Instagram. Picture: Instagram

With a lot of the hate that is resurfacing surrounding Selena, it's worth noting that even she has come out in support of Hailey in the past regarding this.

In a statement shared on her Instagram two years ago, she said: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Hailey Bieber responds to fan TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Justin and Hailey Bieber linking arms at Super Bowl LVIII. Picture: Getty

Following Selena's statement, Hailey told Teen Vogue in 2023: "I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez — this pitting between two women and division between two women.

"It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.”

