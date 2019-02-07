Hailey Baldwin Reveals 'Generous' Fyre Festival Pay Check

Hailey Baldwin joined James Corden for a game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts and faced a grilling over her Fyre Festival payment.

Hailey Baldwin sat down at the 'Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts' table with James Corden and faced a grilling from the host about how much she was paid for promoting the disastrous Fyre Festival alongside a host of other supermodels including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber And More Could Be Investigated For Their Fyre Festival Earnings

Hailey Baldwin reveals what she did with her Fyre Festival payment. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Late Show with James Corden

When faced with the option of revealing how much she received for appearing in the promotional advert and for posting a paid Instagram photo or drinking a cup of bird saliva, Hailey chose to come partially clean, saying:

"I am not going to share but it made for a very generous donation to charity."

Laughing into his cue card James teased: "You gave the money away after you saw how 'great' it was?"

As Hailey chose to give her fee away, James let her off from sipping on the bird saliva, but went on to grill her over her husband, Justin Bieber's, worst look, which she refused to answer!

Hailey Baldwin won't say which is Justin Bieber's worst look. Picture: YouTube/ The Late Late Show with James Corden

She and Justin have just done their first photoshoot as newlyweds with Vogue and revealed that they 'saved themselves' for after they had got married late last year in a low-key ceremony in New York.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Celebrity News