Bad Bunny's emotional Grammys Album of the Year speech translated into English

2 February 2026, 07:34 | Updated: 2 February 2026, 07:56
Here's an English translation of Bad Bunny's speech for his Album of the Year win for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.
Bad Bunny just made history winning Album of the Year at the Grammys and he gave most of his moving speech in Spanish.
2026 marked a huge night for Bad Bunny at the Grammys. First of all, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS took home Best Música Urbana Album with Bad Bunny calling out ICE in his first speech: "I’m going to say, ICE out. We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we are humans and we are Americans.” He then won the Album of the Year award for the first time.
In winning Album of the year, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS became the first Spanish language album to win Album of the Year at the Grammys and Bad Bunny delivered his touching speech primarily in Spanish. The beloved Puerto Rican superstar dedicated the speech to immigrants. Scroll down to see an English translation of what he said.
At this year's Grammys, Album of the Year was presented by Harry Styles who previously won the prestigious award in 2023 for his album Harry's House. As soon as Harry announced that Bad Bunny had taken home the award, the entire audience rose to their feet. Tearing up and smiling, Bad Bunny then delivered the following speech:
Bad Bunny won Album of the Year at the Grammys in an impressive category that also featured Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, SWAG by Justin Bieber, GNX by Kendrick Lamar, MAYHEM by Lady Gaga, MUTT by Leon Thomas, Man's Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter and Chromokopia by Tyler, The Creator.
Bad Bunny follows in the footsteps of Beyoncé who Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter in 2025 and Taylor Swift won Album of the Year in 2024 for Midnights.
Congratulations Bad Bunny!