Who is performing at the 2026 Grammys? All the confirmed artists. Picture: Getty

By Sam Prance

The Grammy Awards are back but who is performing at the 2026 Grammys?

Awards season is officially in session and the 2026 Grammy Awards looks set to be an unforgettable night in music.

The Grammys is no stranger to iconic performances and last year was overflowing with goosebump-worthy moments. Not only did superstars like Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE and Chappell Roan wow audiences with their Grammy debuts but we also so veterans like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars move people to tears on stage.

But which artists have been confirmed to perform live at the 2026 Grammys? Here’s everything we know so far.

Beyonce wins three Grammys as Chappell Roan calls out labels in historic night

Who is performing at the 68th Grammy Awards 2026?

As it stands, 25 artists have been confirmed as performers for the main ceremony at the Grammys this year including the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. There will also be debut performances from people like Olivia Dean, KATSEYE and Addison Rae as well as tributes to late icons like D'Angelo and Ozzy Osbourne.

Here are all the confirmed performers so far:

Best New Artist Medley

Addison Rae

Alex Warren

KATSEYE

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

Sombr

The Marìas

Main Performers

Sabrina Carpenter

Clipse & Pharrell Williams

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Bruno Mars

Rosé

Tyler, the Creator

D'Angelo Tribute

Lauryn Hill

Ozzy Obsourne Tribute

Post Malone

Duff McKagan

Slash

Chad Smith

Andrew Watt

In Memoriam

Reba McEntire

Brandy Clark

Lukas Nelson

As well as the main show, there will also be a premiere ceremony with artists like Zara Larsson and Spiritbox.

It's possible that more acts will still be announced so bookmark this page for any updates.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the 66th Grammy Award. Picture: Getty

Alongside the Grammy performers, huge artists like Harry Styles, Doechii and Chappell Roan will be appearing at the ceremony to present awards. It's currently unclear which awards each artist will present.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

