Who is performing at the 2026 Grammys? All the confirmed artists
1 February 2026, 07:00
The Grammy Awards are back but who is performing at the 2026 Grammys?
Listen to this article
Awards season is officially in session and the 2026 Grammy Awards looks set to be an unforgettable night in music.
The Grammys is no stranger to iconic performances and last year was overflowing with goosebump-worthy moments. Not only did superstars like Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE and Chappell Roan wow audiences with their Grammy debuts but we also so veterans like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars move people to tears on stage.
But which artists have been confirmed to perform live at the 2026 Grammys? Here’s everything we know so far.
- Read more: Chappell Roan praised for calling out music labels in "brave" Grammys speech
- Read more: Who's won the most Grammys? All the artists with the most Grammy awards
Beyonce wins three Grammys as Chappell Roan calls out labels in historic night
Who is performing at the 68th Grammy Awards 2026?
As it stands, 25 artists have been confirmed as performers for the main ceremony at the Grammys this year including the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. There will also be debut performances from people like Olivia Dean, KATSEYE and Addison Rae as well as tributes to late icons like D'Angelo and Ozzy Osbourne.
Here are all the confirmed performers so far:
Best New Artist Medley
- Addison Rae
- Alex Warren
- KATSEYE
- Leon Thomas
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- Sombr
- The Marìas
Main Performers
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Clipse & Pharrell Williams
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Bruno Mars
- Rosé
- Tyler, the Creator
D'Angelo Tribute
- Lauryn Hill
Ozzy Obsourne Tribute
- Post Malone
- Duff McKagan
- Slash
- Chad Smith
- Andrew Watt
In Memoriam
- Reba McEntire
- Brandy Clark
- Lukas Nelson
As well as the main show, there will also be a premiere ceremony with artists like Zara Larsson and Spiritbox.
It's possible that more acts will still be announced so bookmark this page for any updates.
Alongside the Grammy performers, huge artists like Harry Styles, Doechii and Chappell Roan will be appearing at the ceremony to present awards. It's currently unclear which awards each artist will present.
Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.
Read more music news here:
- The hidden meaning behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'House Tour' lyrics explained
- Taylor Swift changes lyrics on Reputation tracks 'I Did Something Bad' and 'Delicate'
- Harry Styles hints at more Together, Together tour dates and cities in 2027
- Louis Tomlinson opens up about writing songs about Liam Payne on his third album
- The real meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lyrics explained