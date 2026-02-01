Who is performing at the 2026 Grammys? All the confirmed artists

1 February 2026, 07:00

Who is performing at the 2026 Grammys? All the confirmed artists
Who is performing at the 2026 Grammys? All the confirmed artists. Picture: Getty
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The Grammy Awards are back but who is performing at the 2026 Grammys?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Awards season is officially in session and the 2026 Grammy Awards looks set to be an unforgettable night in music.

The Grammys is no stranger to iconic performances and last year was overflowing with goosebump-worthy moments. Not only did superstars like Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, RAYE and Chappell Roan wow audiences with their Grammy debuts but we also so veterans like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars move people to tears on stage.

But which artists have been confirmed to perform live at the 2026 Grammys? Here’s everything we know so far.

Beyonce wins three Grammys as Chappell Roan calls out labels in historic night

Who is performing at the 68th Grammy Awards 2026?

As it stands, 25 artists have been confirmed as performers for the main ceremony at the Grammys this year including the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. There will also be debut performances from people like Olivia Dean, KATSEYE and Addison Rae as well as tributes to late icons like D'Angelo and Ozzy Osbourne.

Here are all the confirmed performers so far:

Best New Artist Medley

  • Addison Rae
  • Alex Warren
  • KATSEYE
  • Leon Thomas
  • Lola Young
  • Olivia Dean
  • Sombr
  • The Marìas

Main Performers

  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Clipse & Pharrell Williams
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Bruno Mars
  • Rosé
  • Tyler, the Creator

D'Angelo Tribute

  • Lauryn Hill

Ozzy Obsourne Tribute

  • Post Malone
  • Duff McKagan
  • Slash
  • Chad Smith
  • Andrew Watt

In Memoriam

  • Reba McEntire
  • Brandy Clark
  • Lukas Nelson

As well as the main show, there will also be a premiere ceremony with artists like Zara Larsson and Spiritbox.

It's possible that more acts will still be announced so bookmark this page for any updates.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the 66th Grammy Award
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at the 66th Grammy Award. Picture: Getty

Alongside the Grammy performers, huge artists like Harry Styles, Doechii and Chappell Roan will be appearing at the ceremony to present awards. It's currently unclear which awards each artist will present.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are missing from Bridgerton season 4 part 1

Bridgerton boss explains why Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley aren't in part 1

TV & Film

Bridgerton changes Francesca's love interest from Michael Stirling to Michaela Stirling

Who is Michaela Stirling in Bridgerton? Francesca's Michael Stirling book change explained

TV & Film

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

TV & Film

Everything you need to know about the American bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2026

Meet Love Island All Stars' American bombshells - Kyra, Sher, Imani, Carrington, Zac & Yamen

Love Island

An inside look at Scott and Imani's date on Love Island USA

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler's dating history explained

Love Island

Harry Styles Together Together Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Harry Styles Together Together Tour ticket prices, presale codes, dates, cities, setlist and more

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together, Together Tour

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals new dress code for his Together Together Tour

Exclusive
Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

EXCLUSIVE: Harry Styles reveals inspiration behind new album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Exclusive
Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits