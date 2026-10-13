YouTuber Grace Helbig to undergo surgery for brain tumours after beating breast cancer

13 October 2026, 12:43 | Updated: 13 October 2026, 17:41

YouTuber Grace Helbig to undergo surgery for brain tumours after beating breast cancer
YouTuber Grace Helbig to undergo surgery for brain tumours after beating breast cancer. Picture: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, @gracehelbig via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Grace Helbig was first diagnosed with triple-positive breast cancer in 2023.

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YouTuber Grace Helbig has shared that she's undergoing surgery after doctors discovered two tumours in her brain.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (Oct 12), Grace shared a video of her in hospital with the caption: "Welp, I’m getting brain surgery on Wednesday to remove a couple tumors they found up there because it looks like my breast cancer missed me so much it might have come back to nest in the ol cranium."

The beloved 41-year-old creator was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 when she spotted a small lump on one of her breasts. In a YouTube video at the time, Grace said: “Get those lumps checked and don’t be afraid to ask the doctor what you think might be a stupid question.”

Writing further about her upcoming surgery on Instagram, Grace told her fans that she's hopeful that she will recover: "I’m cautiously optimistic but taking it day by day. My family and friends are with me and my sweet husband, who I’ve already put through the wringer the first time around, has been a damn super hero."

Grace then confirmed that she and creator Mamrie Hart will be rescheduling the rest of the 2026 dates for their This Might Get Weird podcast tour to 2027. Grace said: "Obviously, we’ll take this week off of podcasting, but trust me, there’ll be plenty of stories for the next podcast, when that happens."

In the video, Grace joked: "I’ve asked the doctors. They said the positive attitude can’t fix it, but it can help."

Rachel Zegler, Lilly Singh and Chelsea Handler have all reached out to support Grace Helbig
Rachel Zegler, Lilly Singh and Chelsea Handler have all reached out to support Grace Helbig. Picture: @gracehelbig via Instagram

People quickly took to the comments to show Grace love and support. Rachel Zegler commented: "You're a force" and Lilly Singh wrote: "Sending so much love ❤️❤️❤️".

Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler wrote: "I’m not sure a positive attitude can’t fix it."

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