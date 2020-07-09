Gogglebox’s Shaun Malone Welcomes First Baby & Announces Name

9 July 2020, 12:28

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has welcomed a baby!
Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has welcomed a baby! Picture: Channel 4

Gogglebox Shaun Malone has welcomed his first baby.

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone is a dad!

The Channel 4 star, from Manchester, announced the news on Twitter and said he ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of his girlfriend.

Gogglebox Star Shaun Malone Reveals He Nearly Died At 15 After A Stroke Left Him Brain Damaged

His post read: "Super happy to announce the birth of my son Louis Malone."

He later added: “Thanks for everyone's interest, mother and baby are both doing well.

“I couldn't be more proud of my girlfriend. I wouldn't be that brave having my belly cut open!"

Shaun’s parents, Tom Senior and Julie, who he appears on the hit show alongside, also took to Twitter to express their happiness and confirmed his name.

Their post read: “So excited to welcome our new grandson Louis!! Can’t wait to meet him. Congratulations!!”

The much-loved Malone family have appeared on the show since 2014 and Shaun recently revealed on a podcast that it’s ‘a right good laugh’.

He told Coaching From The Coach: "It is a right good laugh, I have got to be honest. It is fun to do.

"As you grow up, you spend less time having family time, so it's nice as it makes us as a family have to do that, so that's the good thing about doing it.

"It is a good laugh but don't get me wrong, we do start rowing about who is eating too many cakes!"

Hopefully we’ll get a glance of the new baby on the next series!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since the middle of locdown

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Kanye West declares himself anti-vaccination calling them the devil's work

COVID-19: Kanye West Calls Vaccines 'The Mark Of The Beast' & Says He Had Coronavirus

Stormzy surprised a teenage fan by decorating his room

Stormzy Surprises Teenager By Decorating His Bedroom

Harry Styles fans are obsessed with his Calm app stroytime

Harry Styles Fans Are Living For His Soothing Calm App Story- Here Are The Best Reactions

'The LP Show' kicks off in July!

One Direction’s Liam Payne Announces ‘The LP Show' Livestream Concert Series

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s New Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos