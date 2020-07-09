Gogglebox’s Shaun Malone Welcomes First Baby & Announces Name

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has welcomed a baby! Picture: Channel 4

Gogglebox Shaun Malone has welcomed his first baby.

The Channel 4 star, from Manchester, announced the news on Twitter and said he ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of his girlfriend.

His post read: "Super happy to announce the birth of my son Louis Malone."

He later added: “Thanks for everyone's interest, mother and baby are both doing well.

“I couldn't be more proud of my girlfriend. I wouldn't be that brave having my belly cut open!"

Shaun’s parents, Tom Senior and Julie, who he appears on the hit show alongside, also took to Twitter to express their happiness and confirmed his name.

Their post read: “So excited to welcome our new grandson Louis!! Can’t wait to meet him. Congratulations!!”

The much-loved Malone family have appeared on the show since 2014 and Shaun recently revealed on a podcast that it’s ‘a right good laugh’.

He told Coaching From The Coach: "It is a right good laugh, I have got to be honest. It is fun to do.

"As you grow up, you spend less time having family time, so it's nice as it makes us as a family have to do that, so that's the good thing about doing it.

"It is a good laugh but don't get me wrong, we do start rowing about who is eating too many cakes!"

Hopefully we’ll get a glance of the new baby on the next series!

