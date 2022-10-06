Here's What's Happening On Global's Make Some Noise Day On Capital

Global's Make Some Noise Day 2022. Picture: Global

Global's Make Some Noise Day is back and we've got a huge day ahead, including special celebrity interviews, incredible competitions, and of course some huge fundraising.

Global’s Make Some Noise Day 2022 is back on Friday 7th October, to raise money for small charities working hard in your community to support those who need it most, from food banks and mental health programmes to carer support and community projects.

Capital is joining our sister stations Radio X, Classic, Heart, Smooth, LBC and Gold to help small charities make a big difference.

Ways You Can Donate To Global’s Make Some Noise

We’ll be giving you the chance to win some money-can't-buy prizes and you can listen in on the day to find out how small charities are changing lives.

We've got some big plans to help raise funds, including guest interviews with Tom Grennan, Anne-Marie and Sam Ryder.

We're also giving you the chance to win some amazing prizes, including a holiday to the Maldives, a brand new car and a trip to New York.

And make sure to also look out for all the presenters' very impressive (if we may say so ourselves) emoji-themed costumes!

Here's everything you need to know about GMSN on Capital:

6AM-10AM: Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

The talented Tom Grennan joins Roman for an honest chat about mental health.

10AM-1PM: Will Manning and Lauren Layfield

Will and Lauren are hanging out with everyone's favourite hitmaker Anne-Marie.

1PM-4PM: Aimee Vivian and Marvin Humes

Aimee and Marv are giving away some once-in-a-lifetime prizes!

Marvin will also be setting Aimee a challenge, following Sam Ryder's singing tips (more on that below) for a very special rendition of 'Space Man' in the middle of Leicester Square.

4PM-7PM: Ant Payne

The incredible competitions continue, with one lucky winner receiving a trip to New York.

On Global Player: Jimmy Hill and Rio Frederika

Jimmy and Rio are catching up with Eurovision winner and the nicest guy in pop, Sam Ryder! Sam will be giving them a singing lesson in a Global Player exclusive video.

It's all kicking off at 6am, so make sure you're listening on Global Player!

