Here's What's Happening On Global's Make Some Noise Day On Capital

6 October 2022, 17:18 | Updated: 6 October 2022, 17:20
Global's Make Some Noise Day is back and we've got a huge day ahead, including special celebrity interviews, incredible competitions, and of course some huge fundraising.
Global’s Make Some Noise Day 2022 is back on Friday 7th October, to raise money for small charities working hard in your community to support those who need it most, from food banks and mental health programmes to carer support and community projects.
Capital is joining our sister stations Radio X, Classic, Heart, Smooth, LBC and Gold to help small charities make a big difference.
Ways You Can Donate To Global’s Make Some Noise
We’ll be giving you the chance to win some money-can't-buy prizes and you can listen in on the day to find out how small charities are changing lives.
We've got some big plans to help raise funds, including guest interviews with Tom Grennan, Anne-Marie and Sam Ryder.
We're also giving you the chance to win some amazing prizes, including a holiday to the Maldives, a brand new car and a trip to New York.
And make sure to also look out for all the presenters' very impressive (if we may say so ourselves) emoji-themed costumes!
Here's everything you need to know about GMSN on Capital:
6AM-10AM: Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
10AM-1PM: Will Manning and Lauren Layfield
1PM-4PM: Aimee Vivian and Marvin Humes
4PM-7PM: Ant Payne
On Global Player: Jimmy Hill and Rio Frederika
It's all kicking off at 6am, so make sure you're listening on Global Player!
