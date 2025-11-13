Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Glen Powell is an animal' — Behind the scenes of The Running Man

'Glen Powell is an animal': Behind the scenes of The Running Man. Picture: Paramount Pictures

"[Glen Powell] is an animal, but he shows up to work. He is extremely dedicated and a deeply talented guy."

Get your running shoes on, besties... The Running Man is now officially in cinemas and we've got a front row seat to the making of the Glen Powell action banger.

Directed by the iconic Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead), The Running Man sees Ben Richards (Powell) enter a dangerous competition with a massive cash reward, in order to save his sick daughter.

In an exciting exclusive, Global Showbiz correspondent Rachel Babbage visits the set of The Running Man at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire.

Filmed during production in January 2025, Rachel speaks with the creative team that helped bring director Edgar Wright’s vision to life, as well as getting a sneak-peek of the sets used in the film.

Behind the scenes on the set of 'The Running Man'

Chatting to several department heads about their roles behind-the-scenes, including writer Michael Bacall, choreographer Jennifer White, and concept designer (and Edgar Wright's brother!) Oscar Wright, here's how the film was brought to life...

Speaking of how he originally got involvement in project, writer Michael Bacall said: “I got a call from Edgar [Wright] asking if I'd be interested in adapting the book, which is an immediate yes. [I] re-read it, and it was so deeply relevant to the times, and so prescient given when it was written."

Bacall also shared some insights into leading man, Glen Powell’s work ethic. “Meeting Glen more recently, the guy is an animal, but he shows up to work," he said. "He is extremely dedicated and deeply talented guy. So it's a real joy showing up every day and, and watching both of them bring it to life.”

Choreographer Jennifer White echoed those sentiments. Working with Glen on the opening sequence, she said: "I was just helping him with the pace of the track so that he knew exactly the rhythm, and he would always have either an earpiece or would have a speaker playing out. The further you walk away from the speaker, the less what you can hear. So it's just trying to keep that rhythm. But he's such a pro, I'm there just in case."

Edgar Wright and Glen Powell on the set of The Running Man. Picture: Alamy

When you head to the cinemas to see the movie this weekend, keep an eye out for the giant hamster wheel and hamster puppet.

“There's a giant hamster puppet that has fallen in my lap," Oscar Wright said. "I didn't expect to be doing that, or at least being involved in it, and that's coming to fruition. I have yet to see the finished thing, but I'm very confident it's gonna be a lot of fun."

"One of the first things I did a sketch of and was then developed and then fabricated into 3D was the running cam. I actually had a very strong idea of what it should be and it's basically become that," he added. "It's a really lovely object that a lot of people [will love]. When that's on the table in front of you, you'll just start pressing buttons and playing with it because of the great model makers we've got built a working one, so it's incredible."

The Running Man is now in cinemas.

Colman Domingo plays host Bobby T in The Running Man. Picture: Alamy

