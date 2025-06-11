Glen Powell’s ex Gigi Paris reveals why they split after Sydney Sweeney rumours

11 June 2025, 14:19 | Updated: 11 June 2025, 16:20

Glen Powell’s ex Gigi Paris reveals why they split after Sydney Sweeney rumours
Glen Powell’s ex Gigi Paris reveals why they split after Sydney Sweeney rumours. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, John Lamparski/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Gigi Paris has broken her silence on her split from Glen Powell.

Gigi Paris has opened up about her breakup from Glen Powell and whether or not Sydney Sweeney played a role in it.

In 2023, Glen Powell and Gigi Paris split after three years of dating. The news came after rumours surfaced that Glen was romantically involved with his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney. Glen and Sydney never actually dated each other but Sydney later told Variety that they played into the romance rumours to promote their rom-com.

Now, Gigi has confirmed that the fake showmance between Glen and Sydney is why she called it quits with him.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell do ASMR pickup lines to promote Anyone But You

Discussing the split on the Too Much podcast, Gigi explained: "I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything, and have everyone wonder - 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f---?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.'"

Gigi continued: "That's what I decided to do. I was shattered. I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public. Like, don't make an ass out of me. Like, just don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?"

She continued: "At the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs."

Gigi then criticised Glenn directly for never shutting down the rumours: "Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that.' That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said ... Never once."

Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeney admitted to playing into romance rumours to promote their film Anyone But You
Glenn Powell and Sydney Sweeney admitted to playing into romance rumours to promote their film Anyone But You. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On top of that, Gigi revealed that Glenn asked her not to show up on the set of Anyone But You. "He called and said, 'The producers and I have discussed that I think it's best that you don't come to visit. And that's when I hung up. I was like, this motherf----- is done to me."

Gigi ended by saying: "I think that's where I just also fell out of love. I was like, where the f--- are your balls?"

As it stands, Glen and Sydney are yet to address Gigi's comments. We'll update you if they do.

